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Pool Apartments for sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Mezitli
684
Erdemli
425
Akdeniz
224
Yenişehir
22
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18 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/14
Lavinya Concept is a modern residential complex and consists of 3 blocks of 14 floors.  Loca…
$171,023
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Private seller
Languages
English
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/14
The best complex! The best price! 1+1 with furniture in Marvist Gloria, with an area of ​​7…
$63,061
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 10/14
1+1 apartment with an area of 62 sq.m. on the 10th floor in a new residential complex in the…
$46,623
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/8
Resort Living & Smart Investment | Mersin 📍 Tomuk / Erdemli / Mersin Just 520 meters from …
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1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
Cozy and bright apartment 1+1 for sale in one of the most sought-after areas of Mersina, Tur…
Price on request
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1 room apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/11
🇹🇷Studio in Mersine resort🌊• Dom • • • • • •💶Price: 36 900 €📍 Mersin, Ryan Kargыpыnar⭐ Keyst…
$43,740
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1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/8
ELEGANCE Residential Complex Mersin / Erdemli / Tomuk General Features Building blocks wi…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/8
Apartments 1+1 with an area of 60 sq.m. on the 7th floor in a finished residential complex i…
$78,558
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1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/15
VEGAS Residential Complex Erdemli / Tomuk 500 meters to the sea Interior Features Suspen…
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Apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
Apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Area 65 m²
Apartments in a residential complex are suitable both for renting and for personal use.The r…
$38,227
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/11
about the complex new building in Mersin, Czechmeli A new complex 300 meters from the sea…
$63,810
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2 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 14
ID MR 1174Apartment 2 + 1 with a discount of 5% in the area of Mezitli, MersinWe offer for s…
$87,428
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1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 10
ID MR 1220Apartments in a residential complex in Erdemli, Kohahasanli. Completed project wit…
$71,237
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1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 14
ID MR 1207Special offer! Apartments 1 + 1 with a 20% discount in Erdemli, Tomyuk.We offer fo…
$66,920
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/7
Our apartment is ready to move in: Located on the 1st floor of a 7-story building. D…
$45,350
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2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/14
LCD " Marvista Gloria " The best price! ❗️ 1+1 with furniture in Marvist Gloria 72m…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 15
ID MR 1229New residential complex with convenient infrastructure.We present to your attentio…
$82,031
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1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 15
ID MR 1228Apartments for sale in 350 from the sea in Mersin / TemyukWe bring to your attenti…
$85,269
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Property types in Mersin

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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Luxury
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