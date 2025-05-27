Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Mersin, Turkey

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
Welcome to the world of comfort and freedom, just a step away from coastal harmony! We pre…
$63,173
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/7
Our apartment is ready to move in: Located on the 1st floor of a 7-story building. D…
$45,350
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
Located in the city of Mersin, rn Mazetli, microdistrict. Tedge Apartments with layouts 1+1…
$82,367
