Apartments with garden for sale in Mersin, Turkey

60 properties total found
Apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
Apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Area 45 m²
Meet the residential complex in Mercin, which promises a life filled with amenities and adva…
$59,923
4 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
4 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4
The sale of the 3+1 planning apartment in the Mercin microdistrict, and Tedge is presented. …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kizkalesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kizkalesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 26
Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea,…
$86,266
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 12
Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey A pr…
$220,619
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 6/13
apartment 2+1 (2+2) in Mersin, Mesitli entrance hall, hall, kitchen-dining room, 2-fan, 2…
$135,198
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/14
The best complex! The best price! 1+1 with furniture in Marvist Gloria, with an area of ​​7…
$63,061
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4
We are glad to present you apartments in a ready-made complex in the popular area of Teje - …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey We offer spacious and …
$419,074
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kizkalesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kizkalesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 12
Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey We…
$106,620
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 11
In the new complex with a comfortable infrastructure and convenient location, a two-bedroom …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 16
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey The r…
$92,902
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turk…
$98,018
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 4
In one of the most popular and popular areas of Alanya, Mahmutlar, a project of a modern res…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in a ready-made complex to choose from! Tomyuk is a young and actively developing…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
The owner put up for sale apartments in a residence with full infrastructure and excellent l…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 10
A great offer for applicants for a spacious apartment in combination with a pool and a succe…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 3
If, when choosing an apartment, proximity to the sea is important for you and the availabili…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 13
In the new complex with a comfortable infrastructure and convenient location, a two-bedroom …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 9
In one of the most popular areas of Mersin - Teje, a new residential complex with a comforta…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 14
ID MR 1207Special offer! Apartments 1 + 1 with a 20% discount in Erdemli, Tomyuk.We offer fo…
$66,920
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
The construction of a new large -scale project with hotel infrastructure, which will be loca…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey …
$79,062
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 15
Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey Gated reside…
$97,811
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kizkalesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kizkalesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 24
Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersi…
$98,141
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a unique project of a large -scale residential complex in one o…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4
We want to present you a new project in the Davultep microdistrict from the famous developer…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 10/11
Apartment 4+1, Mersin, Mesitli for a residence Suitable for a residence permit ($ 200,…
$227,933
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
3 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
Furnished apartment 2 + 1 in the historical district of Mersin, Kyzkalesi is for sale. The a…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 13
Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli,…
$70,642
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
The residential complex consists of three 15-storey blocks with a facade in a modern style, …
Price on request
Leave a request

