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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Mezitli
684
Erdemli
425
Akdeniz
224
Yenişehir
22
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69 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 13
Brand New Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece These newly built a…
$186,985
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3 bedroom apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Floor 25/25
Stylish Apartments Close to the Social Amenities in Mersin Yenişehir The Yenişehir district …
$447,275
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand-New Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of All Social Amenities in Mezitli Mer…
$145,038
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 14
Chic Apartments Near the Sea in Erdemli Mersin Mersin is a unique place with 320 km of beach…
$80,141
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 16
Stylish Apartments in an Exceptional Project Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Tömük, Me…
$93,110
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2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/14
The best complex! The best price! 1+1 with furniture in Marvist Gloria, with an area of ​​7…
$63,061
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 14
Chic Apartments Near the Sea in Erdemli Mersin Mersin is a unique place with 320 km of beach…
$52,266
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 16
New Apartments in a Pool-Equipped Project Near the Sea in Tömük, Mersin Tömük, one of the le…
$87,291
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 14
New Real Estate with a View Near the Beach in Mersin Erdemli New real estate is in the Arpaç…
$64,776
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1 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/8
Studio Apartment with Comprehensive Amenities in Tömük, Erdemli, Mersin Mersin is one of the…
$40,399
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 15
New Apartments in a Complex with a Pool near Ayaş Coast in Mersin Erdemli These newly-built …
$112,080
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 8
Flats in a Comprehensive Complex Offering Profitable Investment Chances in Tömük Mersin Mers…
$91,111
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 13
Brand New Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece These newly built a…
$151,925
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1 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/13
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Tece Mezitli Mersin, the pearl of the Me…
$49,061
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready-to-Move Flats for Investment in Erdemli Mersin is a prestigious holiday destination in…
$267,647
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Apartments Steps from the Sea in Mersin Mezitli Mersin is one of the most importa…
$115,183
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 15
New Apartments in a Complex with a Pool near Ayaş Coast in Mersin Erdemli These newly-built …
$108,614
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1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
Cozy and bright apartment 1+1 for sale in one of the most sought-after areas of Mersina, Tur…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 14
Stylish Apartments with Wide Social Facilities in Mersin Yenişehir Mersin attracts attention…
$166,103
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Profitable Investment Opportunity at the Central Loc…
$78,552
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 11
Investment Apartments in Mersin near Social Amenities Mersin is a beautiful port city with a…
$84,260
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3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 14
Key-Ready Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Mersin is one of the provinces wit…
$138,905
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 16
New Apartments in a Pool-Equipped Project Near the Sea in Tömük, Mersin Tömük, one of the le…
$58,194
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Profitable Investment Opportunity at the Central Loc…
$119,018
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 14
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Mezitli Mersin Mersin is graced with a long seashore, a sun…
$100,581
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 16
Stylish Apartments in an Exceptional Project Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Tömük, Me…
$64,013
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3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/13
Real Estate with Sea and City Views in Tece Mezitli The real estate is located in the Mezitl…
$105,186
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 13
Brand New Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece These newly built a…
$87,649
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 25/25
Stylish Apartments Close to the Social Amenities in Mersin Yenişehir The Yenişehir district …
$290,183
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 14
1-Bedroom Flats with Sea, City, and Nature Views in Mersin Tömük With large ring roads, Mers…
$59,157
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Property types in Mersin

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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