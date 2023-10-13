Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5
€39,999
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 8/9
€74,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the bea…
€168,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6
€63,499
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
€57,449
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
€59,999
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 9
€52,399
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
€40,500
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
€41,699
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 10
€34,799
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/8
€65,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/15
НСМ-165257     Новый элитная резиденция в Томюке Рады Вам представить новую элитную ре…
€55,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/22
€50,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/8
Chic Properties in a Hotel Concept Project in Mersin Tömük The properties are in a fast-deve…
€39,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sariyar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sariyar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments with On-Site Facilities in Kargıpınarı Erdemli Mersin is a developing city day by…
€39,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/13
Investment Flats in Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Tece Situated on a 2,370 sqm plot, this …
€39,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mezitli, …
€86,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mezitli, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 14/14
Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mezitli, …
€115,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/15
€24,500
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
€24,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
НСМ-162826   Новый комплекс в Томюке Рады Вам представить новый комплекс с собствен…
€48,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats in Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Tece Situated on a 2,370 sqm plot, this …
€39,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats in Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Tece Situated on a 2,370 sqm plot, this …
€60,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
НСМ-162835  Новый комплекс в Томюке Представляем Вашему вниманию новый комплекс с …
€49,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/14
НСМ-133709  Новый инвестиционный комплекс в Томюке Представляем Вашему вниманию нов…
€65,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/10
€62,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 5/10
€158,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/12
НСМ-102804 Квартира от инвестора Новый комплекс в Эрдемли в районе Чешмели Представляе…
€52,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/10
€18,250
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Mersin, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Mersin, Turkey
Price on request

