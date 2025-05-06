Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Mersin, Turkey

29 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kizkalesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kizkalesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 26
Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea,…
$86,266
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 12
Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey A pr…
$220,619
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey We offer spacious and …
$419,074
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kizkalesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kizkalesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 12
Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey We…
$106,620
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 16
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey The r…
$92,902
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turk…
$98,018
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 14
ID MR 1207Special offer! Apartments 1 + 1 with a 20% discount in Erdemli, Tomyuk.We offer fo…
$66,920
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey …
$79,062
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 15
Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey Gated reside…
$97,811
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kizkalesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kizkalesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 24
Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersi…
$98,141
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/12
Apartment 2 + 1 near a beautiful beach, Kargypinary, MersinFloor -3 (actual 4th), Floor - 12…
$88,001
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 13
Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli,…
$70,642
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 14
Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Tu…
$73,902
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 15
ID MR 1229New residential complex with convenient infrastructure.We present to your attentio…
$82,031
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the …
$42,385
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey Ther…
$89,117
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Insu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Insu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 12
Small residential complex with swimming pool, next to shopping centre, Yenisehir, Mersin, Tu…
$83,683
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 10
ID MR 1220Apartments in a residential complex in Erdemli, Kohahasanli. Completed project wit…
$71,237
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersi…
$85,857
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 15
Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus…
$57,600
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 15
ID MR 1228Apartments for sale in 350 from the sea in Mersin / TemyukWe bring to your attenti…
$85,269
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 18
Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey A project consisting of…
$315,170
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/11
apartment 1+1 with dressing room, Czechmeli, Mersin New comprehensive complexes400 meter -…
$56,240
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 14
ID MR 1174Apartment 2 + 1 with a discount of 5% in the area of Mezitli, MersinWe offer for s…
$87,428
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the bea…
$174,768
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, …
$116,512
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/13
Mersin, Mezitli, Menderes Mahalesi, Mr. SoliResidential area with infrastructureDistance to …
$112,822
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 16
Flats in a new complex with water park and cinema 500 m from the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turke…
$59,774
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 15
Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, M…
$74,989
Leave a request

