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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Mezitli
684
Erdemli
425
Akdeniz
224
Yenişehir
22
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154 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/14
Lavinya Concept is a modern residential complex and consists of 3 blocks of 14 floors.  Loca…
$171,023
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3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 13
Brand New Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece These newly built a…
$186,985
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/14
New Apartments with Sea Views in Arpaçbahşiş Mersin Stylish sea-view apartments are situated…
$115,229
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 16
Investment Properties in a Project with Extensive Facilities in Mersin Mersin, the pearl of …
$131,200
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3 bedroom apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Floor 25/25
Stylish Apartments Close to the Social Amenities in Mersin Yenişehir The Yenişehir district …
$447,275
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 14
Chic Apartments Near the Sea in Erdemli Mersin Mersin is a unique place with 320 km of beach…
$80,141
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 12/12
Apartments with Stunning Sea Views Within Walking Distance in Mersin Mersin stands out as on…
$76,000
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 15
Chic Apartments in a Great Project in Tömük Mersin Mersin has been a rising city in both r…
$87,539
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 15
Chic Apartments in a Great Project in Tömük Mersin Mersin has been a rising city in both r…
$125,550
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1 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/11
New Build Apartments within Walking Distance of Beach in Mersin Erdemli The apartments are l…
$46,710
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/14
City and Sea-View Apartments Steps from the Beach in Mezitli Tece The affordable apartments …
$113,432
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2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/14
The best complex! The best price! 1+1 with furniture in Marvist Gloria, with an area of ​​7…
$63,061
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 14
Chic Apartments Near the Sea in Erdemli Mersin Mersin is a unique place with 320 km of beach…
$52,266
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 13/15
Properties in an All-Ready Residential Complex in Erdemli Mersin is a popular city with its …
$138,399
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 13
2-Bedroom Properties for Investment in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Mezitli Mersin is on…
$85,560
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/14
Apartments in Advantageous Location in Mersin Tece The apartments within walking distance of…
$85,346
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand-New Apartments Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Mezitli, Mersin Mersin’s Mezitl…
$119,658
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Flats Offering Investment Opportunity in a Project with Amenities in Mezitli Mersin Mersin i…
$87,958
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 12
Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tömük Apartments for sale in Mers…
$236,580
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 15
New Apartments in a Complex with a Pool near Ayaş Coast in Mersin Erdemli These newly-built …
$112,080
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
Chic Apartments in a Great Project in Tömük Mersin Mersin has been a rising city in both r…
$109,424
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 15
New Apartments with Sea View in Arpaçbahşiş Mersin Stylish apartments in Arpaçbahşiş, Mersin…
$97,715
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$205,164
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 13
Brand New Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece These newly built a…
$151,925
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3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 12
New Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Mersin is one of the most visi…
$148,098
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/14
Flats in a Complex Near the Beach in Çeşmeli Mersin The newly-built flats are situated in a …
$90,995
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 12
Brand-New Sea-View Apartments in Erdemli, Limonlu, Mersin Erdemli, a district that draws gre…
$82,058
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments for Sale in Hybrid Project Located in Mersin Mezitli New apartments for sale are …
$116,262
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 16
Newly-Built Flats Near the Sea in Tömük Mersin The newly-built flats are situated in a devel…
$67,298
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments for Sale in Hybrid Project Located in Mersin Mezitli New apartments for sale are …
$81,384
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Property types in Mersin

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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