Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
101
Bursa
30
Yalova
32
Buyukcekmece
8
Show more
Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 6 rooms in Besiktas, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a project of prestigious villas located on the site in 8750M2 i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 12
We present to your attention a project of a new residential complex located on a area with a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go