  Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş

Apartment in a new building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş

Besiktas, Turkey
from
$2,02M
;
19
ID: 27797
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Besiktas

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    14

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Bosphorus View Apartments with Large Balcony and 500 Meters to Akmerkez in Beşiktaş, Istanbul

The apartments for sale are located in Levent district of Beşiktaş. Levent is the financial center of Istanbul and is one of the highest land value areas of Istanbul with its high daily human traffic. The area attracts attention with its coastline, exclusive shopping malls, cafes and restaurants with Bosphorus view, entertainment venues, and schools providing foreign language education.

The exclusive project with a private jacuzzi on the terrace is located within walking distance to daily needs, 200 meters from bus stops, 350 meters from Nispetiye metro station, 500 meters from Akmerkez, one of the most exclusive shopping malls in Istanbul, 1.8 km from metrobus stop, 1.9 km from Raffles Istanbul Hotel, 2 km from Zorlu Center, 2.5 km from Bebek beach, 5.4 km from Beşiktaş Square and 37.9 km from Istanbul Airport.

The project, which has apartments with Bosphorus view and private jacuzzi balconies, has a land area of 2300 m². The project consists of a single block and 14 floors. There are 77 independent units from 1 bedroom to 3 bedroom in the project. Some of the apartments in the project have a private jacuzzi on the balcony and offer panoramic views of Istanbul in a peaceful and modern environment. The project, which has very rich social facilities, includes features such as an outdoor swimming pool that can be closed on its roof, gym, recreation area, underfloor heating system, sauna, 5-storey car park, children's playgrounds, elevator, VFR cooling system, 24/7 security service and security cameras. The project also offers apartments with open kitchen and en-suite bathroom options.

Istanbul apartments for sale are equipped with a 5-burner built-in kitchen set including an oven, hood, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. They also have rich features such as steel door, smart home system, laminate and ceramic surface coatings, shower cabin, PVC double glazed windows and balcony doors.


IST-01642

Location on the map

Besiktas, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

You are viewing
