  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Karon
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Karon, Thailand

2 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
This Mediterranean-style residential complex is located just a short walk from Kata Beach, o…
$204,852
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Modern residential complex on the west coast of Phuket offers stylish apartments just 500 me…
$87,981
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Located on a picturesque hill just 800 metres from one of Phuket’s most beautiful beaches, K…
$146,206
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
NicoleNicole
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience a new level of luxury in one of the most picturesque corners of Phuket. This mode…
$1,95M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
This Mediterranean-style residential complex is located just a short walk from Kata Beach, o…
$93,745
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
2 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
The apartment is located 900 meters from Karon Beach on the west coast of Phuket. The locati…
$236,332
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Modern residential complex on the west coast of Phuket offers stylish apartments just 500 me…
$166,159
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
The apartment is located just 300 meters from the beach on the west coast of Phuket. Karon B…
$127,257
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Modern residential complex is located in the prestigious coastal area of Karon. This is a ra…
$109,077
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
Moya7yaMoya7ya
2 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
The 2 bedroom apartment in close proximity to Karon Beach is a unique offer for those lookin…
$201,128
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
2 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
This two-bedroom apartment is a great offer for those looking for comfortable accommodation …
$237,775
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
5 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Modern residential complex on the west coast of Phuket offers stylish apartments just 500 me…
$80,746
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
3 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
The apartments located in Karon district in Phuket offer ideal conditions for a comfortable …
$563,466
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
This Mediterranean-style residential complex is located just a short walk from Kata Beach, o…
$107,836
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
2 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
This Mediterranean-style residential complex is located just a short walk from Kata Beach, o…
$147,964
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Stylish apartments are located in one of the most comfortable and balanced areas of Phuket -…
$137,838
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
The project is located in the most comfortable area on the west coast of Phuket. The archite…
$204,432
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
Villa in Karon, Thailand
Villa
Karon, Thailand
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive! House for sale for renovation with land on Karon Beach, Phuket!600m to the sea by…
$769,585
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 330 m²
KAR7272 Property Features: • 2 Houses with swimming pool near Karon beaches • Pano…
$1,06M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 557 m²
Project Overview Aurora represents a new benchmark in high-end villa living at Kata Beach, o…
$3,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
KAT6468 A unique complex located among the lush tropical slopes of Kata Beach. Just a…
$896,575
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
KAT6048 Only 50 meters to the sea! There is a quiet and peaceful place, perfect for t…
$1,70M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
KAT21706 Discover a unique opportunity to own one of the last two remaining villas in…
$543,408
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
KAT5739 Modern villa made in snow-white color. The perfect combination of luxury and …
$787,315
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 432 m²
KAT22627 A sophisticated and spacious villa designed for seamless tropical living is …
$963,271
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
KAR21708 This is a project with limited number of villas, each of which is located on…
$993,891
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 766 m²
Exclusive villa project in PhuketA unique project just 500 meters from Kata Beach. Only 3 ex…
$1,35M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
KAR5433 New Amazing Project with spacious Villas offers a unique combination of luxur…
$883,721
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
KAR6006 The villa with stylish furnishings and interior decoration. Original design, …
$745,539
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 524 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with spectacular sea views and high rental …
$1,78M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Karon, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
