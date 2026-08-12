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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Thailand

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Phuket
34
Ko Samui
89
Hua Hin
5
Phuket Province
2024
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22 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury Pool Villa in Prestigious Layan Hills Estate – Super Views & Prime Location Disc…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 042 m²
Number of floors 1
A Private Hillside Villa Collection in Layan, Phuket Set among lush rolling hills in the …
$2,71M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
Modern Multi-Level Pool Villas in Layan, Phuket A unique collection of contemporary 4-sto…
$1,10M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
✦ BOTANICA FORESTA – LUXURY POOL VILLA ✦ Completed 4-Bedroom Premium Villa ★★★ ONE OF …
$1,38M
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Zenithy Pool Villa | Resale Opportunity ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ✨ Completed 2-Storey Vi…
$691,354
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
✦ CLOVER RESIDENCE PHASE 2 – Cherng Talay / Bang Tao ✦ Brand-New 4-Bedroom Luxury Pool Vi…
$1,14M
VAT
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 4 920 m²
Baan Banyan - luxury villa with panoramic sea views on Cape Kamala, Millionaire's MileBaan B…
$15,00M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with private pool, fully furnished and ready to move in. It is an ideal option …
$763,450
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
✦ CLOVER RESIDENCE PHASE 2 – Cherng Talay / Bang Tao ✦ Brand-New 4-Bedroom Luxury Pool Vi…
$1,12M
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
Canopy HillsPrivate gated complex of 9 view, spacious and functional villas, carefully desig…
$1,57M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a paradise on earth! Discover our gorgeous villas where the crystal clear sea is …
$420,000
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Our tricks: a team of designers with international names; a unique modern tropical design wi…
$1,27M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas in Thai traditional architectural style, with swimming pools, surrounded by gr…
$797,725
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$459,393
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
premium villas near the international school. Stylish villas that are perfect for personal…
$791,047
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 431 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$885,540
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuke…
$707,655
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
Our advantages: a team of internationally renowned designers; a unique modern tropical desig…
$903,405
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
$1,27M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Our tricks: a team of designers with international names; a unique modern tropical design wi…
$903,405
Leave a request
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villas in an eco-collection with a built-in system " Smart House " Villa in an eco-locatio…
$612,601
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailan…
$2,57M
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Property types in Thailand

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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