Thailand
Thailand
Residential
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Thailand
Phuket Province
1814
Phuket
1758
Chon Buri Province
23
Pattaya
22
Khok Kloi
10
Kathu
8
Patong
8
Phangnga Province
3
Surat Thani Province
3
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
165 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
625 m²
€1,97M
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
5
8
1 208 m²
€3,71M
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
5
5
2
We offer the unique project The Prospect Pattaya – a prestigious community that deserves t…
€1,02M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
3
144 m²
The idea of this project is based on a deep understanding of your desires and ideas about co…
€221,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
3
246 m²
The idea of this project is based on a deep understanding of your desires and ideas about co…
€340,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
6
731 m²
The presented villa – is the pearl of Phuket. It embodies the beauty of architecture, locati…
€1,30M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ban Kata, Thailand
6
1 847 m²
Magnificent villa located on a hilltop on the west coast of Phuket. It offers breathtaking v…
€2,37M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
5
1 080 m²
The new modern project is a complex of eight refined luxury villas, ideally located, opening…
€2,86M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
4
713 m²
The new modern project is a complex of eight refined luxury villas, ideally located, opening…
€1,82M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
656 m²
The new project from an elite real estate developer is six private villas located on a hills…
€1,04M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
656 m²
The new project from an elite real estate developer is six private villas located on a hills…
€1,10M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
426 m²
Located in the picturesque Bang Tao area, just 1.5 km from the emerald beach, this project o…
€911,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
3
420 m²
Located in the picturesque Bang Tao area, just 1.5 km from the emerald beach, this project o…
€807,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
617 m²
A new unique boutique project, including six modern villas located in the area of the pictur…
€1,05M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
3
444 m²
A new unique boutique project, including six modern villas located in the area of the pictur…
€795,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
4
697 m²
A new luxury villa project in an ideal location, surrounded by lush nature overlooking the m…
€1,67M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
409 m²
The concept of the project is based on the admiration of the nature of Phuket. In each house…
€683,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
341 m²
The concept of the project is based on the admiration of the nature of Phuket. In each house…
€527,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
3
330 m²
This is a new continuation of an already constructed project located in a quiet area of Laia…
€645,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
446 m²
The concept of the project is based on the admiration of the nature of Phuket. In each house…
€789,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
620 m²
This is a new continuation of an already constructed project located in a quiet area of Laia…
€1,19M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
419 m²
This is a new continuation of an already constructed project located in a quiet area of Laia…
€833,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
3
290 m²
Convenient location next to the famous Big Buddha allows you to easily appreciate all the de…
€497,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
416 m²
Convenient location next to the famous Big Buddha allows you to easily appreciate all the de…
€552,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
3
270 m²
Welcome to the magnificent villa, a luxurious and modern holiday destination. The villa is m…
€387,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
4
318 m²
Welcome to the magnificent villa, a luxurious and modern holiday destination. The villa is m…
€429,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
586 m²
We invite you to meet your potential ideal home on Phuket Island. This new real estate proje…
€898,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Property types in Thailand
villas
cottages
townhouses
Properties features in Thailand
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
