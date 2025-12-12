Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Rawai, Thailand

villas
391
townhouses
4
duplexes
7
405 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
Clarify the actual offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability and …
$453,827
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 374 m²
Introducing Aqua Plus Villa Phuket, a premium collection of just five luxury private pool vi…
$920,105
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Set on an exceptionally large 2,000 sqm land plot, this 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom Thai-style vil…
$935,700
Century 21Century 21
2 bedroom house in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
Clarify the actual offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability and …
$401,748
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Located in a peaceful residential area of Rawai, this beautifully crafted Mediterranean-styl…
$898,272
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 401 m²
Discover a new standard of tropical luxury at Grand Sea Through Villas, an exclusive collect…
$898,272
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Experience luxurious tropical living in this brand-new 4-bedroom private pool villa located …
$1,12M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
This modern and spacious 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom villa is part of an exclusive new phase in th…
$1,16M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Starting Price: THB 37,500,000 Experience exceptional island living in this brand-new, fully…
$1,17M
VernaVerna
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
The Mandla Revelle Villa is a luxury, ready-to-move-in property in Rawai, Phuket, priced at …
$1,16M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 447 m²
This spacious 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom pool villa in Rawai, Phuket offers an exceptional blend …
$932,581
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 583 m²
This fully renovated Rawai villa for sale is a rare opportunity to own a spacious, high-spec…
$1,12M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Set in a residential area of Rawai, this beautifully renovated villa blends elegant Western …
$1,20M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Wonderful villas with private pool in the quiet area of Ra…
$309,103
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 431 m²
Floor 1/2
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Luxury villas in modern Zen design with high ceilings (3 m…
$975,287
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
One-storey villa with a swimming pool and a terrace for recreation of 51 sq.m. Villa with 3 …
$792,438
Villa 9 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 9 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 12
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex of three villas is located 900 meters from Nai Harn beach. Each villa with an ar…
$1,85M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking a l…
$387,482
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Floor 1/1
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Best for: Ideal for those seeking luxury living in a tropi…
$527,102
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Located just a short stroll from Rawai Beach and its vibrant seafood market, this beautifull…
$492,802
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking a l…
$413,314
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Wonderful villas with private pool in the quiet area of Ra…
$347,740
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 129 m²
NAI4956 We present you the project is a contemporary/modern style, located in the hea…
$360,276
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
RAW21910 Indulge in the inviting ambiance of warmth, dependability, and luxury within…
$1,32M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 1
One-storey villa with a swimming pool and a terrace for recreation of 51 sq.m. Villa with 3 …
$792,438
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Experience modern tropical living at Quinta Lane Villa, an exclusive collection of six priva…
$483,445
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready to goAbout the complex:The project includes 5 buildings and 20 units, offering high-qu…
$740,190
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Modern villas are located in the south of Phuket and are d…
$792,126
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Best suited for: An ideal choice for those seeking comfort…
$288,495
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Civetta Grand Villas is ideal for…
$1,05M
Properties features in Rawai, Thailand

