  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Phuket
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Phuket, Thailand

Kathu
10
Khok Kloi
10
Patong
8
1 874 properties total found
5 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
The BANGTAO District is the epitome of luxury in Phuket. Located just minutes from the airp…
€2,18M
2 room house with swimming pool, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
2 room house with swimming pool, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Price on request
4 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,11M
4 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,34M
5 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 216 m²
Number of floors 1
Botanica Luxuryholds the most desirable address in Phuket and will recognize elite residenc…
€3,70M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,38M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 588 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,81M
5 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 777 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,36M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€3,24M
6 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
6 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 2
€4,98M
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 1
€982,400
4 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,02M
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 625 m²
€1,97M
5 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 208 m²
€3,70M
3 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
€616,407
4 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Number of floors 1
€829,030
3 room house with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
€713,502
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 507 m²
RESALE. Just above Kata Bay, with stunning views over sandy beaches and the ocean beyond, su…
€1,15M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 681 m²
RESALE. A modern and very spacious family home with 2 kitchens, outdoor barbeque area, full …
€894,291
4 room house with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
On the ground floor of the two-story villa, youll find a terrace with a private pool, an out…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
RESALE. Set high on this exclusive estate, offering stunning views of the luxurious landscap…
€689,881
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
RESALE. On a hill hidden behind 3 metre walls and overlooking Patong Bay, close enough to fu…
€769,136
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 39 385 m²
OFFPLAN. Not just another pool villa … this is the home you’ve been looking for, set in a gr…
€751,702
House in city center in Phuket, Thailand
House in city center
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
House in Phuket, Thailand
House
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Cottage in Phuket, Thailand
Cottage
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
House in city center in Phuket, Thailand
House in city center
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
House in city center in Phuket, Thailand
House in city center
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
House in city center in Phuket, Thailand
House in city center
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request

