Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Kaeo
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

villas
62
House Delete
Clear all
65 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious house after renovation, located in a gated community in the Ko Kaeo area. A qualita…
$211,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 486 m²
KOH22046 Luxurious 5BR/6Bath Villa with Private Pool    Immerse yourself in opulence …
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
Discover the serene elegance of Canopy Hills Villas, an exclusive collection of luxury resid…
$1,44M
Leave a request
OneOne
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
ISL6485 The villa is located on the east coast of Phuket, away from the tourist crowd…
$4,68M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket! Who is it for: The perfect choice for families seeking l…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 749 m²
Number of floors 1
Promising investment! Profitable opportunity to receive rental income. Short or long term re…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
KOH22217 House in the Heart of Koh Kaew Location: Koh Kaew: Nestled in a prime locat…
$429,253
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
The modern villa is located in one of the most comfortable areas of central Phuket - just 1 …
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
Canopy Hills Villas is an award-winning private gated community in central Phuket, designed …
$1,64M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 356 m²
An exceptional opportunity to own a brand-new, fully furnished luxury pool villa in one of P…
$779,750
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Price: 6.79 Million THB (Freehold Available) Experience modern comfort and functionality in …
$218,018
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Canopy Hills Villas is an award-winning private gated community in central Phuket, designed …
$1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
Number of floors 1
Promising investment! Profitable opportunity to receive rental income. Short or long term re…
$753,932
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
Canopy Hills Villas is an award-winning private gated community in central Phuket, designed …
$1,64M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 1
A collection of 33 exclusive residences located in the prestigious area next to the British …
$1,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
50 Lemons
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
TAL5874 This House is located in the central of Phuket in a quiet and relatively unde…
$532,787
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
TAL5941 Spacious house in the tropical paradise of Phuket is a dream of many people. …
$914,121
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 332 m²
KOH22045 Elegant and Spacious 4BR/5Bath Villa:    Step into a world of luxury with th…
$740,153
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo is an ideal c…
$509,122
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Canopy Hills Villas is an award-winning private gated community in central Phuket, designed …
$1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 832 m²
ISL6722 The world's first three-level penthouse with its own marina. Benefits: Water…
$2,78M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique investment offer on the island of Phuket from the famous developer SANSIRI!House fr…
$261,203
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom house in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
A great option for a family or investment! Modern villa with private pool, fully furnishe…
$382,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Canopy Hills Villas is an award-winning private gated community in central Phuket, designed …
$1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
Located in the peaceful residential community of Koh Kaew, Mouana KK Villas is a brand-new l…
$589,491
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 742 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with panoramic views of nature and high-qua…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
A peaceful residential home located in the well-established Chao Fah Garden Home community i…
$236,732
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
KOH22146 Introducing an extraordinary opportunity for family living amidst the stunni…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with panoramic views of nature and high-qua…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
KOH22044 Experience luxury living at its finest in this stunning 3-bedroom, 4-bathroo…
$629,447
Leave a request

Properties features in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go