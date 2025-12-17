Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

268 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 570 m²
Discover unparalleled tropical living in this exquisite 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom luxury pool vi…
$1,81M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 556 m²
LAY22774 This newly finished 5-bedroom villa in Layan offers generous indoor and outd…
$2,51M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 345 m²
Tri Vananda is a landmark wellness and residential community in Central Phuket, designed to …
$1,68M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 381 m²
Located in one of Phuket’s most sought-after residential areas, Serene Villas offers a rare …
$966,890
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 548 m²
Exquisite Design | Prime Location | Trusted Developer Experience tropical living redefined w…
$1,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Set in the exclusive Botanica Foresta (Phase 10) in Thep Krasatti, Thalang, this brand-new 4…
$1,49M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 358 m²
Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay is a private gated estate of 20 single-storey luxury pool villa…
$859,599
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
Located in the prestigious Botanica Foresta (Phase 10) in Thep Krasatti, Thalang, this elega…
$1,33M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Exceptional Value | Brand New 4-Bedroom Villa in Foresta Estate, Pru JampaOffered at THB 41,…
$1,28M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious new villa with private pool for sale. The perfect combination of a large living spa…
$235,627
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 532 m²
Just 10 minutes from Layan Beach, this villa is a newly completed 3-bedroom pool villa desig…
$1,23M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 413 m²
Mouana Serenity Cherng Talay is a private gated estate of 20 single-storey luxury pool villa…
$1,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 473 m²
Anchan Mountain Breeze is an exclusive villa development located in the serene locale of The…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 381 m²
Discover Serene Villas, a prestigious collection of luxury residences situated in the heart …
$935,700
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 433 m²
Exquisite Tropical Living in One of Phuket’s Most Prestigious Estates This brand-new 4-bedro…
$1,12M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 451 m²
This elegant 4-bedroom resale pool villa in the Anchan Flora development offers an ideal ble…
$1,19M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
TAL6515 Modern villa with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The area of the land on whi…
$190,406
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Tri Vananda is a landmark wellness and residential community in Central Phuket, designed to …
$1,96M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Mali Villas is an exclusive residential development of just 7 luxury pool villas, tucked awa…
$869,889
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: An ideal choice for those who value lu…
$574,625
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 345 m²
Tri Vananda is a landmark wellness and residential community in Central Phuket, designed to …
$1,68M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: An ideal choice for those looking…
$839,241
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who is this for: Perfect for those seeking luxurious and …
$1,26M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 709 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The ideal choice for those who st…
$1,44M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
TAL22614 Step into a world of understated elegance and tropical charm with this beaut…
$536,311
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 404 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa Type C: with three bedrooms + multifunctional room and four bathrooms. There are only …
$1,34M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for discerning investors and fam…
$559,697
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 417 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who value a luxuriou…
$918,476
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
CHE22638 This exclusive collection of private pool villas offers a unique blend of pr…
$847,308
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 462 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it suitable for: For those who strive for a l…
$919,481
