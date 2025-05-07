Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Thalang, Thailand

1 387 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 548 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for those looking for luxury accommoda…
$912,858
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 663 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ocean Hills Phuket is perfect for dis…
$958,660
Villa 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Your perfect home and investment in Phuket!High demand for rent (ROI 6-8% per annum)Installm…
$457,945
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/3
To the sea 1000 m, Full furnitureAbout the complex:Luxury villas with large private areas an…
$715,352
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 644 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those who seek a combinati…
$1,95M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 528 m²
Floor 1/1
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Perfect for: Ideal for those seeking a combination of lux…
$1,48M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 570 m²
BAN6199: The Laguna area is considered the most developed area for a quiet life. It is well …
$806,970
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 2000 m, Ready to go, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Luxury villas from 400 m² …
$1,62M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it's for: This project is ideal for those seeking luxu…
$735,958
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 437 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who aspire to a m…
$969,691
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it suitable for: Manisa Villas – Phase II Pas…
$387,482
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique investment opportunity: luxury villas with magnificent sea views!Just a few minutes…
$629,666
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 50 mAbout the complex:A full-service beach resort that includes villas with priva…
$1,09M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 627 m²
Number of floors 1
Investment - attractive property! Profitability from 7%!Installment!Close to numerous beache…
$1,58M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket back are a gift! *Suitable for:Those who dream of a luxurious life on a pa…
$677,283
Villa 6 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 873 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it's for: An ideal choice for families, luxury lifesty…
$2,23M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it's for: This project is ideal for those seeking luxu…
$950,858
Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The perfect choice for those craving a…
$873,640
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 516 m²
Floor 1/2
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it’s for: Narana Villa Phuket is perfect for d…
$895,708
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
LAY5500: Luxury Villa has one of the best locations in Phuket. Set on a private hillside est…
$1,86M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 394 m²
Floor 1/1
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for families with children, active peo…
$821,329
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious villa complex in Phuket, representing a unique investment opportunity.A great op…
$844,832
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 760 m²
Floor 1/1
To the sea: 150 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Phuket's secluded bay is home to 37 pri…
$3,48M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 886 m²
Floor 1/1
To the sea: 150 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Phuket's secluded bay is home to 37 pri…
$3,78M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, where el…
$1,13M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 722 m²
Floor 1/2
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it’s for: Narana Villa Phuket is perfect for d…
$1,58M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 626 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: For those who dream of a luxuriou…
$1,33M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 345 m²
CHE4889: This Villa is a prime example of a simple balance blending the contemporary with th…
$542,331
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 800 m, Full furnitureAbout the complex:The new project is a modern residential co…
$957,029
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Floor 1/1
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: If you dream of a luxurious life in one of t…
$400,185
