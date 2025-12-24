Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Chalong, Thailand

125
133 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/2
The design of the project is inspired by the aesthetics of the Nile River, offering a modern…
$421,198
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A modern residential complex in Chalong district in southern Phuket is a profitable opportun…
$207,079
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
3 bedroom house in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
This modern one-storey villa is located in the promising Chalong area in the east of the isl…
$693,482
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
3 bedroom house in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
Cozy closed village of villas with service level five-star resort is located in a quiet part…
$417,732
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
1 bedroom house in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
A modern residential complex in Chalong district in southern Phuket is a profitable opportun…
$62,338
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
2 bedroom house in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
A modern residential complex in Chalong district in southern Phuket is a profitable opportun…
$124,676
Agency
KVARIS
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 503 m²
Welcome to Mouana Grande Chalong Bay, an intimate collection of just 18 upscale pool villas …
$1,03M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
CHA4804 Boutique style complex of 4 villas sharing a 13 meter swimming pool. Each vil…
$1,05M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 336 m²
Mutti Family Villas, PhuketMutti Family Villas is a luxury pool villa complex located in cen…
$480,020
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 731 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking lux…
$1,69M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Nakok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Nakok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
CHA2316 Comfort and fashionable design are in a great bend with a minimalistic style.…
$536,660
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ban Nakok, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ban Nakok, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 430 m²
CHA1251 The dream of living in the green and relaxing tropical island, the respect fo…
$1,54M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 416 m²
Number of floors 2
This two-storey villa with a private pool and four bedrooms is a real gem. Located in a pict…
$948,930
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 369 m²
CHA22271 Experience the epitome of luxury living in this brand-new, three-storey pool…
$513,844
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 363 m²
CHA7151 This is a villa located in a gated community with moderate communal fees. It …
$960,846
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Asking Price: 15.8 Million THB 📍 Location: Chalong, Phuket Experience peaceful tropical livi…
$492,802
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
CHA4435 A modern complex of villas in the Chalong area! *Completion of construction f…
$228,161
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
TheLarimar Villabrochure highlights a premium smart home project in Chalong, Phuket, positio…
$480,020
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Asking Price: 14.9 Million THB 📍 Location: Chalong, Phuket Step into comfort and tranquility…
$464,731
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 503 m²
CHA22637 This is a unique opportunity to own one of the private villas in a quiet res…
$1,06M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Discover comfort and style in this beautifully renovated modern home – perfect for families …
$277,591
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
CHA6901 Magnificent villa for sale! 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, 1 outdoor bathroom Land …
$739,112
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa offers modern design, comfort, and plenty of spac…
$638,147
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 338 m²
Larimar Villas – A Coastal Sanctuary in the Heart of Phuket Larimar Villas is a luxurious re…
$555,806
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 5
$1,12M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 737 m²
CHA22349 This grand 4-bedroom villa offers a luxurious lifestyle with modern convenie…
$1,79M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
CHA6709 This spacious villa is located in a quiet area of Chalong, surrounded by trop…
$607,357
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Enjoy luxury living in Phuket, Thailand's most popular resort. This stunning new villa in M…
$213,825
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 428 m²
CHA21897 Situated in the esteemed Chalong neighborhood, this exceptional luxury villa…
$735,899
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Experience a refined blend of privacy, comfort, and technology at Elite Chalong Villa, a bou…
$623,453
Properties features in Chalong, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
