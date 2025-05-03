Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Thailand

Phuket
35
Ko Samui
84
Phuket Province
2191
Choeng Thale
777
22 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand We offer …
$190,713
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with swimming pool near beaches, Phuket, Thailand We offer luxury …
$1,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand We offer sing…
$742,069
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailan…
$520,409
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand The developer …
$684,494
Villa 3 bedrooms in Baan Lamai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Samui, Thailand We offer high-quality s…
$168,140
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 514 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui…
$815,206
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Mon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Mon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
Real ROI by 2023 year - 12% Perfect for investment or self living!  KEY FEATURES:  - Top…
$169,052
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuke…
$707,655
Villa 2 bedrooms in Baan Lamai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is of superb quality - from the materials to the technical solutions which are few…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand The m…
$964,959
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
New complex of villas with swimming pools close to a golf club, Phuket, Thailand The comple…
$376,173
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas in Thai traditional architectural style, with swimming pools, surrounded by gr…
$797,725
Villa 3 bedrooms in Baan Lamai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand We o…
$362,536
Villa 2 bedrooms in Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand We offer unique villas with sw…
$377,162
3 bedroom house in Sakhu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
💎 A turnkey luxury villa on the beach💹 Profitable investments and passive income💫Closed club…
$562,300
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
New modern pool villa on Pratumnak Hill, 5 minutes walk from the beach. 6 bedrooms, 7 bat…
$1,09M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLAS IN PHUKET FOR LIVING AND INVESTMENT! A complex of 35 modern villas with a swimming…
$467,243
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand We offer vi…
$358,017
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand We offer villas with swimming pools …
$296,132
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand We offer a villa wit…
$408,991
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailan…
$2,57M
