Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket City Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

Phuket
35
House Delete
Clear all
54 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale luxury villa with designer repair area of 401.5 sq.m. The villa is located in an ex…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a beautiful villa with designer renovation area of 401.5 sq.m. The villa is located…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
The Baan Varij complex is 23 villas with a plot of 630 to 893 square meters, and a living sp…
$887,000
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 705 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa for sale with designer renovation area of 705 sq.m. The villa is located in an …
$2,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 585 m²
In complex: the project occupies a plot of land of 7   629 square meters ( 4.8 paradise ). I…
$700,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Botanica Foresta is a 10 project from the developer Botanica Luxury Villas.The most titled d…
$548,300
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Mono Luxury Villas Pasak project by developer The Attitude Club. Among the most famous compl…
$327,600
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
The villa is located on a hill in a very quiet area in a guarded complex. The villa is locat…
$1,89M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
VIP Galaxy's villa and townhouses are 500 meters from the Ravai Dam. Ravai Embankment is …
$565,300
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
? Situated in an area with a well-developed infrastructure, this impressive 3-bedroom house …
$95,197
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Ocean's Edge is a Thai-Bali-style villa with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms on the ocean, in a s…
$2,63M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailan…
$520,409
Leave a request
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
luxurious villas in the modern style of premium class between Surin and Bang Tao! details …
$1,02M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 892 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a spacious 5-room house with designer repairs of 1892 sq.m. The house is located in…
$6,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 684 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury villa with designer repair area of 684 sq.m. The villa is located in an exce…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
PHU3319 This 2-storey 4 bedroom family house located near British International Schoo…
$370,573
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The LAPISTA Lake View Tha Maprao complex consists of 23 villas in rooms 2, 3 and 4.The compl…
$496,300
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Kata Charme Villas is a complex consisting of 10 villas with a view of the Andaman Sea in th…
$602,700
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tak Dad, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tak Dad, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
KTH22617 Discover a rare opportunity to own a modern hillside villa in one of Phuket’…
$2,05M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
Villa A- 5, with five bedrooms, located on top of the ridge, with truly impressive panoramic…
$9,20M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
The third phase of Himmapana Villas is a small elite village located on one of the hills of …
$619,967
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a beautiful 4-room villa with designer repair area of 420 sq.m. Villa is located in…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
premium villas near the international school. Stylish villas that are perfect for personal…
$791,047
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
The village of Lapista Pool Villas Pa-Klok consists of seven villas for 2 and 3 bedrooms. …
$416,800
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
? Exceptional Home for Sale ? Discover the epitome of comfort in this spacious house feat…
$191,723
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
The Cool Water Villa is located on a hill overlooking the Andean Sea and Kamala on the west …
$455,700
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Uncover the allure of this spacious townhouse, boasting a fenced area and situated in a loca…
$75,262
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
A unique villa with panoramic views of the ocean and mountains is located in the exclusive I…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villas in an eco-collection with a built-in system " Smart House " Villa in an eco-locatio…
$612,601
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
An improved family loft is ideal for a budget family vacation, but still offers the full ra…
$262,300
Leave a request

Property types in Phuket City Municipality

villas

Properties features in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go