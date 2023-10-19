UAE
Realting.com
Thailand
Residential
Chon Buri Province
Houses
Houses for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand
Pattaya
34
House
Clear all
35 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
4
3
199 m²
2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 492 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€240,434
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
4
3
199 m²
2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 380 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€204,285
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
4
3
199 m²
2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 260 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€165,950
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
4
3
199 m²
2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 244 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€160,547
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
4
3
199 m²
2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 383 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€205,443
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
4
3
199 m²
2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 260 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€180,052
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
4
3
199 m²
2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 200 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€152,862
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
House in city center
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
House in city center
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
House in city center
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
6
4
497 m²
1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€743,825
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
6
4
302 m²
1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€362,159
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
6
4
302 m²
1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€362,803
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
6
4
302 m²
1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€343,654
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
6
4
302 m²
1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€337,145
Recommend
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
5
5
2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a pa…
€232,493
Recommend
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
5
5
2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a pa…
€406,151
Recommend
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
4
4
2
We offer the unique project The Prospect Pattaya – a prestigious community that deserves the…
€812,587
Recommend
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
4
4
1
We offer the unique project The Prospect Pattaya – a prestigious community that deserves the…
€540,807
Recommend
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
6
3
2
ON THE OBJECT: A new chic villa in a closed guarded village with its own large territory …
€877,780
Recommend
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
4
2
1
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€226,799
Recommend
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
6
3
2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€663,317
Recommend
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
4
3
1
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€616,818
Recommend
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
5
4
2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€236,289
Recommend
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
4
2
2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€355,857
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
5
4
2
€404,158
1
Recommend
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
5
5
2
We offer the unique project The Prospect Pattaya – a prestigious community that deserves t…
€1,03M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
4
2
280 m²
3
€265,003
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with surveillance security system, with parking
Pattaya, Thailand
4
1
106 m²
1
€145,745
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
