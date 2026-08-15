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Houses for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

;
Pattaya City
232
Nong Prue
153
Bang Lamung
26
Bang Sare
25
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910 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious Family Home in Pattaya East Experience the perfect blend of comfort, style, and con…
$419,646
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
5 bedroom house in mab fakthxng, Thailand
5 bedroom house
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa for Sale Huay Yai East Pattaya This pool villa for sale in Huay Yai, East Pattaya…
$364,701
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 3-Bedroom House for Sale – Siam Country Club This well-maintained two-story house o…
$151,754
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Three Storey Office 2 Bedrooms for sale East Pattaya Located in East Pattaya, this three sto…
$340,672
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Pool Villa for Sale – Khao Talo Experience the ultimate in comfort, style, and convenience …
$362,351
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Elegant 4-Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale in East Pattaya Step into luxury living with this spac…
$430,486
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Two Private Pool Villas for Sale for Sale in Bang Saray  This exceptional property offers a …
$516,660
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Single House 3 bedrooms for Sale in Takhian Tia Discover a perfect family home in the peacef…
$108,086
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Pong, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Private Pool Villa Three Bedrooms for Sale in Mabprachan This exquisite three-bedroom pool v…
$318,810
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Pool Villa 5 Bedroom for Sale in East Pattaya This newly built pool villa is located in a qu…
$616,307
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa for Sale East Pattaya Near Regents School This luxury pool villa for sale …
$471,073
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Single House for Sale – East Pattaya Discover a charming single house perfectly situated in …
$98,795
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Luxury 5 Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale in Chaiyapruek Jomtien, Pattaya Discover an exceptional…
$665,580
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/1
House in the popular village of Baan Dusit Pattaya - 1. On the territory: outdoor pool, terr…
$404,718
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Corner Plot Pool Villa for Sale Mabprachan East Pattaya This corner plot pool villa for sale…
$334,310
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
New two-storey house with a swimming pool in a modern style - Type C with a comfortable and …
$259,286
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom Townhouse for Sale in East Pattaya This spacious townhouse is located in the desir…
$67,157
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa
Huai Yai, Thailand
$362,475
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy one-storey house for sale in Raviporn City Home Village, East Pattaya Raviporn City Hom…
$355,351
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Pool Villa for Sale Mabprachan East Pattaya 4 Bedroom Fully Furnished This luxury poo…
$392,054
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Modern Pool Villa for Sale – Only 3.5 KM from Jomtien Beach Step into comfort and style with…
$274,565
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Luxury Villa for Sale Mabprachan East Pattaya This luxury villa for sale in Mabprachan, East…
$1,67M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Pool Residence for Sale in Thung Klom Talman Experience comfort and convenience in th…
$305,056
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in mab fakthxng, Thailand
3 bedroom house
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
House 3 Bedroom for sale East Pattaya This three storey house stands in East Pattaya and off…
$179,627
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villas with swimming pool for the life you dreamed of. Layan Bangsare Beach is a l…
$423,842
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5 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Spacious 5-Bedroom House for Sale – Prime Location in East Pattaya This beautiful property f…
$232,276
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Modern Two-Story Pool Villa for Sale in Huay Yai Discover this beautiful two-story pool vil…
$306,605
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Pool View Villa 3 Bedroom for sale East Pattaya This pool view villa for sale is located in …
$402,612
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
1-storey Villa with 4 bedrooms and a large swimming pool, large living room, garden. The lar…
$1,15M
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedroom Single Storey Pool Villa for Sale East Pattaya This brand-new single storey pool v…
$247,452
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch

Property types in Chon Buri Province

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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