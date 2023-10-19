Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 492 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€240,434
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 380 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€204,285
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 260 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€165,950
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 244 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€160,547
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 383 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€205,443
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 260 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€180,052
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 200 square meters, the living area of the house i…
€152,862
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
House in city center in Pattaya, Thailand
House in city center
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
House in city center in Pattaya, Thailand
House in city center
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
House in city center in Pattaya, Thailand
House in city center
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 497 m²
Floor 1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€743,825
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 302 m²
Floor 1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€362,159
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 302 m²
Floor 1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€362,803
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 302 m²
Floor 1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€343,654
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with stove, with high speed internet access
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 302 m²
Floor 1/2
New high-quality villas for sale in a unique location. Quick access to the highway, Pattaya …
€337,145
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a pa…
€232,493
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a pa…
€406,151
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
We offer the unique project The Prospect Pattaya – a prestigious community that deserves the…
€812,587
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
We offer the unique project The Prospect Pattaya – a prestigious community that deserves the…
€540,807
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
ON THE OBJECT: A new chic villa in a closed guarded village with its own large territory …
€877,780
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€226,799
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€663,317
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€616,818
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€236,289
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€355,857
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€404,158
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
We offer the unique project The Prospect Pattaya – a prestigious community that deserves t…
€1,03M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
€265,003
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with surveillance security system, with parking in Pattaya, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with surveillance security system, with parking
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
€145,745

