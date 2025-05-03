Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Si Sunthon, Thailand

Choeng Thale
401
Thalang
168
1 219 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa near Layan Beach in Phuket.A great option for permanent residence, investment o…
$472,697
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 655 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those seeking a combinatio…
$2,23M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 169 m²
BAN5194: Large two-story, detached, 2 bedrooms residence. The ultimate in privacy and exclus…
$410,324
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
Floor 1/3
To the sea: 50 m, Income guarantee: 5%About the complex:We bring to your attention premium v…
$1,68M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Ideal for those who long to e…
$332,661
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Floor 2/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who strive for a …
$635,762
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 405 m²
Floor 1/1
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who is it for: The villas are perfect for families who ap…
$1,18M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
NAT5569: A glorious residence is located just a few minutes away of walking distance from th…
$1,89M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 1
Invest in unique villas! Villa on the top of the mountain with a breathtaking view of the Ba…
$886,367
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
CHE6611: The complex of 10 superb villas with pool, terrace, and tropical garden. The territ…
$370,659
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Marquis Estates is the ideal solution …
$714,689
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
TAL5039: Located just 7 minutes drive from Layan Beach in Bangtao Bay, this villa with 3 bed…
$544,576
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 308 m²
Floor 1/1
Ready to go, Reliable developerAbout the complex:Premium villas with private pools, recreati…
$590,576
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 810 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 2000 m, Ready to go, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Luxury villas from 400 m² …
$2,56M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas on the island of Phuket! This is an ideal ch…
$700,950
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who dream of a lu…
$736,176
Villa 6 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the lake!Investment-attractive proper…
$1,49M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 528 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those seeking a co…
$1,61M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas on the island of Phuket! This is an ideal ch…
$444,049
Villa 6 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 575 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for the h…
$1,86M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 357 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Naturale Cherng Talay is ideal fo…
$916,687
2 bedroom house in Si Sunthon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Discover your dream home in Thalang! This bright and spacious house offers 140 sq.m of mo…
$95,077
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Free Tickets to Phuket and back!* Who it's for: Perfect for discerning investors and luxury…
$453,934
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
CHE4919: This project aims to satisfy this ideal in that the local village offers two school…
$372,027
Villa 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex includes 71 private villas surrounded by 24-ho…
$191,349
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 104 m²
Investment facility, great for permanent residence as well as for rental! Yield from 8%!Than…
$3,21M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
House for Sale! Discover this charming 70 sqm house offered at an unbeatable price in the…
$96,090
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 604 m²
Floor 1/4
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who dream of a lu…
$3,89M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
TAL5374: This cozy new house located in historical part of Thalang near the monument of Hero…
$120,362
Villa 6 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 873 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it's for: An ideal choice for families, luxury lifesty…
$2,23M
