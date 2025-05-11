Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

778 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Elite villas Botanica Pru Jampa in Phuket – an investment in paradise life!📍 Location:✔ Pres…
$512,587
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 411 m²
Floor 1/1
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who is it for: The villas are perfect for families who ap…
$1,19M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Floor 1/1
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who is it for: The Trichada Breeze project is ideal for t…
$842,486
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa offering comfort and lifestyle by the sea! …
$807,265
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 810 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 2000 m, Ready to go, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Luxury villas from 400 m² …
$2,56M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: The Trinity Village is ideal …
$804,622
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 810 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 2000 m, Ready to go, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Luxury villas from 400 m² …
$2,56M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for those looking for modern, eco-frie…
$735,532
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 2000 m, Ready to go, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Luxury villas from 400 m² …
$1,33M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 437 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who aspire to a m…
$969,691
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$736,176
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$303,305
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 671 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for luxur…
$1,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Floor 1/1
1000 meters to the sea, 6% income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex consists of 23 prem…
$1,52M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 800 m²
SUR5437: Indulge your senses in the tranquility of Villa – one of Phuket’s most luxurious, u…
$5,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 468 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 700 m, Full furnishings, Reliable developerAbout the complex: The residential com…
$1,15M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Luxury villas 800 meters from Bang Tao Beach • Year of construction: 2019 • Distance to …
$1,23M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 666 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ocean Hills Phuket is perfect for dis…
$1,26M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 308 m²
Floor 1/1
Ready to go, Reliable developerAbout the complex:Premium villas with private pools, recreati…
$590,576
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex includes 8 one-story villas with the same layo…
$822,162
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$353,364
Villa 7 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 830 m²
LAY6435: This is an unusual and unique villa, located on the southern slope of the Layan reg…
$1,82M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those seeking a combinatio…
$1,47M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 887 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Isola Palms Phuket is ideal for those …
$1,69M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$379,867
Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is suitable for: Ideal for those seeking mode…
$632,422
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/2
Full furnishings, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:On the west side of Phuket there are 32 …
$1,77M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 444 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: For those who strive for a luxuri…
$944,515
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 411 m²
Floor 1/1
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who is it for: The villas are perfect for families who ap…
$1,26M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/3
To the sea 1000 m, Full furnishings, Ready to goAbout the complex:Situated on the slopes of …
$2,09M
Properties features in Choeng Thale, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
