Houses for sale in Kathu, Thailand

6 room house with mountain view, with city view, with lake view in Kathu, Thailand
6 room house with mountain view, with city view, with lake view
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 948 m²
Number of floors 3
DescriptionTHE PRIVA is a new residential complex located on the territory of the picturesqu…
€1,09M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with Pool in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with Pool
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
RESALE. Golf aficionados and enthusiasts will like this vacation style villa’s proximity to …
€391,198
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kathu, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 200 m²
RESALE. Nestled on a hillside, surrounded by tropical greenery and featuring views of forest…
€1,20M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, new building in Kathu, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, new building
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
RESALE. Panoramic golf course views, green mountains, tranquil lakes, morning fog and quiet …
€516,382
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
RESALE. Sits right on the edge of Loch Palm Golf Course, an idyllic location for golf fans o…
€440,750
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kathu, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€837,233
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB14M to THB9.95M! Ideal as a family home, this 4+1 bedroom pool…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
RESALE! Located directly on the 4th fairway with spectacular views across the course, this e…
€938,875
