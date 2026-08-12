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Houses for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Phuket
34
Choeng Thale
755
Si Sunthon
246
Rawai
241
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2 024 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Thalang, Thailand
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3 bedroom house
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house with 3 bedrooms in Talanga at a super price - 4.75 million baht!For sale a …
$147,395
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Agency
Undersun Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a new one-storey villa in a modern tropical style - a harmonious combination of …
$594,450
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Agency
Undersun Estate
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4 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 556 m²
Number of floors 1
code 202607161151Exclusive modern villa with stunning views, located in one of the most pres…
$2,36M
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
Ready-made villa with swimming pool and acting tenant in Rawai, Phuket!Sale from the owner!A…
$157,623
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
Nestled within the serene enclave of Sai Taan Estate in Phuket's coveted Bang Tao district, …
$2,06M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 910 m²
Luxurious Living in the Heart of Cape Yamu Nestled within the prestigious Cape Yamu peninsul…
$7,64M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 455 m²
Spacious villa with 4 bedrooms and a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Bang Tao!A uni…
$1,45M
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DDA Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 793 m²
Number of floors 2
Code: 20260715044724Imagine a morning with sea views, your own infinity pool and absolute pr…
$7,90M
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Dmd consulting
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 910 m²
Luxurious Living in the Heart of Cape Yamu Nestled within the prestigious Cape Yamu peninsul…
$7,64M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
Nestled within the serene enclave of Sai Taan Estate in Phuket's coveted Bang Tao district, …
$2,06M
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4 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 1
code 202607161135We present exclusive premium apartments located on the first coastline of P…
$5,70M
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
code 20260729125037Stylish new villa with private pool in the popular area of Layan.Ideal fo…
$682,025
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4 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 626 m²
Number of floors 1
code 20260720082400Area: 349 m2 (internal) + 182 m2 (external)Plot: garden 61 m2 + swimming …
$4,34M
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Dmd consulting
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 491 m²
Nestled within the serene enclave of Sai Taan Estate in Phuket's coveted Bang Tao district, …
$2,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 424 m²
Imagine waking up to the impressive botanical views from your private luxury villa, sipping …
$1,30M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 424 m²
Imagine waking up to the impressive botanical views from your private luxury villa, sipping …
$1,30M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 910 m²
Luxurious Living in the Heart of Cape Yamu Nestled within the prestigious Cape Yamu peninsul…
$7,64M
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3 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 1
code 20260714153314It is the perfect combination of privacy, modern architecture and resort …
$2,89M
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 424 m²
Imagine waking up to the impressive botanical views from your private luxury villa, sipping …
$1,30M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 1
Boutique complex of 16 modern villas with 3-4 bedrooms in Pru Jampa
$425,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the epitome of elegance and comfort in this luxurious two-storey villa of 462 m2 …
$884,114
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Agency
Undersun Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
✦ OZONE VILLA – Bang Tao / Cherng Talay ✦ Completed 3-Bedroom Modern Pool Villa – Fully F…
$913,148
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a modern house in a gated complex with developed infrastructure in one of the mo…
$477,440
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
These villas in Manica, Bangtao are characterized by simplicity and elegance. The villas fea…
$912,000
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House in Thalang, Thailand
House
Thalang, Thailand
$161,928
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully furnished modern villa for sale in a private gated community. Excellent location in a …
$487,700
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 472 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the complex Aya Luxury Pool Villa Villa occupies 2.…
$1,11M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 428 m²
Amber Chamber is a luxury hillside pool villa community in central Phuket, designed to deliv…
$987,675
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 441 m²
Floor 1/1
A new complex of villas in the Balinese style is located in the “green” area of Layyan, surr…
$1,18M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Ideally located on a peaceful hillside near Patong, Tri Trang, and Paradise beaches, offerin…
$1,01M
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Property types in Phuket Province

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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