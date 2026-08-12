Pool Houses for sale in Thailand

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Houses with swimming pool in Thailand

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Phuket
34
Ko Samui
89
Hua Hin
5
Phuket Province
2024
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167 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Thalang, Thailand
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3 bedroom house
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house with 3 bedrooms in Talanga at a super price - 4.75 million baht!For sale a …
$147,395
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Undersun Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a new one-storey villa in a modern tropical style - a harmonious combination of …
$594,450
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Undersun Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the epitome of elegance and comfort in this luxurious two-storey villa of 462 m2 …
$884,114
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Undersun Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
✦ OZONE VILLA – Bang Tao / Cherng Talay ✦ Completed 3-Bedroom Modern Pool Villa – Fully F…
$913,148
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a modern house in a gated complex with developed infrastructure in one of the mo…
$477,440
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Undersun Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully furnished modern villa for sale in a private gated community. Excellent location in a …
$487,700
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Undersun Estate
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
About the project: This is a collection of 10 two-storey villas on the western slope of a hi…
$2,02M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
✦ TRICHADA BREEZE – VILLA 18 ✦ Completed 4-Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa – Ready to Move In …
$1,17M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury Pool Villa in Prestigious Layan Hills Estate – Super Views & Prime Location Disc…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 042 m²
Number of floors 1
A Private Hillside Villa Collection in Layan, Phuket Set among lush rolling hills in the …
$2,71M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious, fully furnished, modern two-story villa with a beautiful pool and convenient loca…
$475,000
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
✦ BOTANICA FORESTA – LUXURY POOL VILLA ✦ Completed 4-Bedroom Premium Villa  ★★★ ONE OF…
$1,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern 3 bedroom villa with private pool in a boutique complex of only 8 houses - maximum pr…
Price on request
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Undersun Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious spacious 3-bedroom villa with a private swimming pool in a quiet and peaceful area…
$988,912
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Undersun Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 2
Have time to sign up for a new project at the presale stage at the lowest price! A modern…
$482,000
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Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$341,077
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Thalang, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in a gated gated community from one of the largest and most reliable de…
$182,505
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Undersun Estate
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Krabi Province, Thailand
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Krabi Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 1
Dreaming of a place where the morning begins with mountain landscapes and silence? The villa…
$570,000
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Undersun Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a modern luxury villa with Thai-Balinese style notes, located i…
$595,448
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Undersun Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Phuket Province, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey house in the Modern Classic style from the top developer of the isl…
$788,690
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Undersun Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
✦ TRICHADA BREEZE – VILLA 22 ✦ Completed 4-Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa – Ready to Move In …
$1,11M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a beautiful villa with designer renovation area of 285 sq.m. Villa is located in an…
$769,247
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3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
Modern Multi-Level Pool Villas in Layan, Phuket A unique collection of contemporary 4-sto…
$1,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern two-storey villa in a new complex. The perfect combination of urban comfor…
$399,000
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Undersun Estate
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4 bedroom house in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious house after renovation, located in a gated community in the Ko Kaeo area. A qualita…
$211,265
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Undersun Estate
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3 bedroom house in Phuket Province, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern two-storey house in a new gated gated community with developed infrastructure. Conven…
$515,951
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Undersun Estate
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3 bedroom townthouse in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
New project| Pre-sale! Stylish two-storey townhouse in Bang Tao district. This is a forma…
$277,705
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Undersun Estate
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
✦ BOTANICA FORESTA – LUXURY POOL VILLA ✦ Completed 4-Bedroom Premium Villa ★★★ ONE OF …
$1,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Zenithy Pool Villa | Resale Opportunity ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ✨ Completed 2-Storey Vi…
$691,354
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 988 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for purchase a designer villa in the prestigious Bang Tao / Laguna area, created in…
$1,93M
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Property types in Thailand

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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