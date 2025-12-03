Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pattaya City, Thailand

4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
Beautiful Pool Villa for Sale – 4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms | South PattayaReady to Move In Deta…
$491,151
3 bedroom townthouse in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 2/2
New two-storey house in a modern style - Type A is an ideal option for investment for rent. …
$315,489
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
Townhouse after renovation near Theprasit Night Market, Pattaya For sale two-storey townhous…
$147,228
NicoleNicole
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
The design of the villas is made in a unique Japanese modern style The complex consists of 7…
$828,159
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
Floor 1/1
New Bali style villas project located at Layan green area, rounded with Hevea trees. Just a …
$1,51M
Villa 11 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Villa 11 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
4 - storey house is located in the Naklua area within walking distance from the cleanest and…
$876,359
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Villa 12 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 12 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 816 m²
Floor 1/1
Majestic Residence – Elite villa complex by the sea in Pratamnak Hill, Pattaya Majestic Resi…
$2,10M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover a unique space where luxury is combined with natural harmony and a resort atmospher…
$828,159
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
ID PT 1006Villa townhouses Maxx Villa with swimming pool 2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsMAXX PATTAYA…
$140,000
VernaVerna
Villa 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
One-storey house is located in the Naklua area next to the cleanest and most cozy beach in t…
$209,450
3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Pool Villa for Sale – Thappaya Soi 5, Central Pattaya Property Details: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathro…
$252,989
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 540 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious villa with 6 bedrooms for sale in Aekmongkol Village 2, Chayapruek, Pattaya We offe…
$915,795
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 444 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover a unique space where luxury is combined with natural harmony and a resort atmospher…
$1,58M
3 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Veranda Residence Pattaya offers luxury beachfront living in Na Jomtien, combining modern de…
$413,100
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
2-storey house with a swimming pool in the village of Baan Fah Rim Hadd Village in the Jomti…
$417,147
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa in the complex Jomtien Park Villas is the embodiment of luxury, privacy and sophistica…
$854,450
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Norway and Residence1 - townhouses by the sea Villa Norway - a cozy complex of townhou…
$245,380
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious villa with 5 bedrooms for sale, Tepprasit, Pattaya We offer for sale a fully furnis…
$652,887
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning new villa in Pattaya, Thailand. Lo…
$905,251
3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Modern Pool Villa for Sale – Only 3.5 KM from Jomtien Beach Step into comfort and style with…
$274,565
Villa 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa and garden plot for flipping just a few minutes walk to the sea. The ideal location is…
$657,269
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
New two-storey house with a swimming pool in a modern style - Type C with a comfortable and …
$255,459
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
Green Field Villas is a village with modern infrastructure, located in East Pattaya in a qui…
$125,319
3 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Veranda Residence Pattaya offers luxury beachfront living in Na Jomtien, combining modern de…
$413,100
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Floor 2/2
View Point Village
$740,523
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas with private pools in the heart of Pattaya!Luxury life in a closed premium com…
$618,206
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 5/5
Townhouse Pratumnak soi 5
$744,905
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
New two-storey house with a swimming pool in a modern style - Type C with a comfortable and …
$249,762
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa in the complex Jomtien Park Villas is the embodiment of luxury, privacy and sophistica…
$911,413
