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Houses for sale in Nong Prue, Thailand

villas
15
townhouses
13
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167 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
House 3 Bedroom for Sale in East Pattaya This detached house sits on 33 sq.wah of land in a …
$86,407
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Pool Villa for Sale – Khao Noi An exceptional opportunity to own a luxurious pool villa in …
$402,303
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Pool Villa 4BR for Sale East Pattaya This well built single detached house is located in Ea…
$309,392
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AuraAura
3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedrooms House in East Pattaya for Sale – This well-maintained 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home …
$204,403
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Premium 2-Storey Semi-Detached House Khao Noi East Pattaya Special Promotion: Now priced a…
$154,541
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa for Sale – East Pattaya Discover this outstanding private pool villa, set …
$551,269
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
2-Storey House for Sale in East Pattaya - This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house is situated on a …
$92,601
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Pool Villa for Sale in East Pattaya. Featuring 200 Sqm of land plot s…
$185,511
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5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
5 Bedrooms, 6 Bathrooms Pool Villa for Sale in East Pattaya. Sitting on 400 Sqm of land plot…
$709,217
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Single House Newly Rebuilt for Sale Siam Country Club East Pattaya This detached house has …
$166,929
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2-Bedroom Semi-Detached House for Sale – Soi Noen Plub Wan, East Pattaya This well-presente…
$70,922
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale in East Pattaya – This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom pool villa is sit…
$182,414
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Pre-Sale Modern Classic Pool Villa – Noen Plub Wan, Pattaya, East Pattaya This exclusive pre…
$231,967
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Detached House for Sale – Prime Location in Khao Noi Presenting a fully furnished detached h…
$154,541
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Recently Renovated!! 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms House for Sale in East Pattaya. Sitting on 400 S…
$309,392
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3 bedroom townthouse in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Modern 3-Bedroom Townhome for Sale in Thung Klom–Tan Man This well-maintained single house …
$92,911
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2 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Townhouse for Sale – Fully Renovated Soi Khao Noi (Boonsampan), East Pattaya This newly reno…
$58,534
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms House at East Pattaya for Sale - This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom modern home is locate…
$129,765
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa in East Pattaya for Sale This stunning 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom pool villa is now av…
$275,635
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4 Bedroom Modern Family Home North Pattaya This wide-front modern residence is located in a …
$164,142
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale in East Pattaya This luxury pool villa is located in the Thung…
$758,769
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Corner Single House for Sale – Nern Plub Wan, East Pattaya This corner single house is locat…
$123,571
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury 4 Bedroom House for Sale in Siam Country East Pattaya This luxury house is located in…
$867,165
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Pool Villa for Sale – Siam Country Club, Pattaya Presenting a beautiful single-detached home…
$132,862
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5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Villa for Sale – Mabprachan Lake, East Pattaya This stunning new-build villa offers a…
$805,225
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5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
5 Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale Siam Country Club Pattaya This spacious three-storey pool vill…
$232,276
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedroom Single Storey Pool Villa for Sale East Pattaya This brand-new single storey pool v…
$247,452
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2 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedrooms Townhouse in East Pattaya for Sale – This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse in East…
$77,116
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Single-Storey House for Sale in East Pattaya This well-maintained house is located in East P…
$173,123
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedrooms House for Sale in East Pattaya - This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom modern house is locat…
$334,168
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