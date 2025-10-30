Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
1218
Orihuela
935
Pilar de la Horadada
523
Guardamar del Segura
444
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale penthouse 5/5 floor. In the center of Torrevieja, with windows facing the lunch dir…
$131,813
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
