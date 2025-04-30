Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Girona
130
Lloret de Mar
35
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
22
Barcelona
18
3 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 8 577 m²
Magnificent isolated manor house from 1972 with a total construction of 435 m2 and bordering…
$2,47M
6 bedroom house in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
6 bedroom house
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 293 m²
Magnificent luxury estate renovated in an exquisite and unique way, preserving its original …
$3,68M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 318 m²
Impressive modern villa located in Golf Club Costa Brava, a quiet urbanization in Santa Cris…
$1,89M
