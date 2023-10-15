Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Lower Empordà
51
Castell-Platja d Aro
38
Sant Antoni
9
Upper Empordà
6
Baix Llobregat
5
Martorell
4
Lloret de Mar
3
Selva
3
33 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
€890,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
€320,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 3/5
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious area of the Playa de Aro Yacht Cl…
€360,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
€590,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
€420,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy apartment with 1 bedroom in the 1st. Floor of the building in a beautiful closed, spars…
€235,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Apartment with sea and city views in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal Mar - Illa d…
€1,85M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 3/4
Total penthouse area & Ndash; 144 m2. Terrace area & mdash; 28 m2 covered and 36 m2 open. b…
€395,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy apartment & ndash; penthouse (atic) with three bedrooms and a wonderful open roof terra…
€350,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/5
Fantastic apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 terraces, located in the Playa de Aro yacht club, …
€550,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center in Lloret de Mar, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Well renovated apartment in the center of Lloret de Mar, 100 meters from the sea and the tow…
€85,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Palafrugell, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/9
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with beautiful views of the sandy…
€390,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Apartments are located in Las Velas & mdash; one of the most fantastic residential complexes…
€995,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Apartment in the first line of the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of t…
€1,40M
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Apartment in the first line with sea views in one of the best complexes of the Diagon…
€999,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Apartment in the first line with sea views in one of the best complexes of the Diagon…
€1,80M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Apartment in the first line with sea views in one of the best complexes of the Diagon…
€1,37M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Apartment with sea and city views in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal Mar - …
€1,52M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Apartment overlooking the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal Mar…
€1,50M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Apartment overlooking the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal Mar…
€955,500
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with yard, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with yard, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Apartment overlooking the courtyard in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal Mar area -…
€1,09M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Apartment overlooking the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of the Diagon…
€1,30M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Apartment in the first line overlooking the sea in one of the best complexes of Diagon…
€930,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Apartment overlooking the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of the Diagon…
€1,38M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Beautiful apartment in Barcelona, Catalonia On an area of 105 sq.m. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathro…
€630,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Stylish apartment overlooking the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of the…
€1,30M
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Girones, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Girones, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
For sale modern apartments in a renowned golf resort in Spain, Girona Modern apartments …
€490,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Apartments in one of the best complexes of the district Diagonal Maher - Illa del Cel in the…
€562,050
1 room apartment with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
1 room apartment with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Apartments in one of the best complexes of Diagonal Mar district - Illa del Cel in Bar…
€355,050
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
The stylish Apartment with a panoramic view of the sea in one of the best complexes of the …
€1,90M

