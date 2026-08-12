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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

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Torrevieja
7
Alicante
3
la Marina Baixa
21
Orihuela
4
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3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
Attractive top floor duplex with a large roof top terrace and a community pool located in pr…
$287,102
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
The residential camporosso Serpentine is distributed in two linear plots, Poniente and Levan…
$643,742
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Townhouse for Sale – Sierra Cortina Resort (Finestrat) Discover this charming 103 m² townh…
$340,563
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Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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