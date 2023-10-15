Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
28
la Marina Baixa
17
Torrevieja
12
Orihuela
7
Guardamar del Segura
6
l Alacanti
4
Alicante
3
8 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€285,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxurious Seafront Apartments with Infinity Pools in Benidorm Alicante The brand new apartme…
€1,65M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€890,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€298,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Solarium: 28 m2, garden: 15 m2.New Build.There is communa…
€345,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with appliances in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with appliances
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…
€244,675
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with appliances in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with appliances
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…
€238,075

