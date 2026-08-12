Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

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Beach Duplexes for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

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Torrevieja
7
Alicante
3
la Marina Baixa
21
Orihuela
4
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1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Discover this spectacular, newly renovated duplex, which combines modern style and comfort i…
$227,871
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Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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