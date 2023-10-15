Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Duplexes for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge in Rojales, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 90 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build.…
€291,590
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge in Rojales, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 118 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build…
€294,760
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with public pool in Rojales, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with public pool
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.Solarium: 55 m2, garden: 130 m2, terrace: 5 m2.Energy ef…
€382,780

