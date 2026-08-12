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Lakefront Duplexes for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

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Torrevieja
7
Alicante
3
la Marina Baixa
21
Orihuela
4
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1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Luxury ground floor duplex with a large terrace and a community pool located close to the be…
$352,928
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Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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