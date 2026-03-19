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Жилой квартал Los Olivos Residencial Fase III

Velez Malaga, Испания
от
$307,109
;
10
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ID: 39275
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 9640025
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    La Axarquia
  • Город
    Velez Malaga
  • Адрес
    Calle Juan coin Gailego

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English English
New development consisting of 92 high-quality homes, the the second phase will consist of 48 homes, distributed across 7 blocks of 4 floors. The property offers 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive 3-bedroom penthouses. Each home is built with top-quality finishes, ensuring comfort and durability in every detail. The homes are equipped with ducted air conditioning in the living room and all bedrooms, providing a pleasant environment throughout the year. The kitchens are fully furnished and come with high-end appliances, making them functional and ready to use. Most of the apartments feature terraces, offering additional space to enjoy the outdoors. The development includes a private gated area with a community pool, ideal for relaxation and enjoying the surroundings. The price of each home includes a garage, and most of the properties also have a storage room, adding extra convenience. Located in one of the most promising areas of Vélez Málaga, in a peaceful setting surrounded by green spaces. It’s within walking distance of schools, healthcare centers, and supermarkets, and just steps away from Parque María Zambrano, the large public park of Vélez Málaga, which offers playgrounds, recreational areas, sports facilities, and paddle courts. The location is also highly convenient for transportation, as the bus station is only a few meters away, with regular lines connecting to Málaga, the entire Axarquía region, and other parts of the province, making it easy to get around. This residential complex is perfect for those seeking a modern, comfortable home in a tranquil area surrounded by nature, yet with all services and amenities within easy reach.

Местонахождение на карте

Velez Malaga, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Velez Malaga, Испания
от
$307,109
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