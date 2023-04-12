Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand
Phuket
1320
Patong
67
Kathu
5
Apartment
Clear all
1 332 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
5 Floor
€ 329,498
Welcome to heaven on earth! Our seaside apartments in Thailand offer unforgettable sea views…
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
4 Floor
€ 216,006
Welcome to heaven on earth! Our seaside apartments in Thailand offer unforgettable sea views…
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 49,913
Are you ready to open the door to the fabulous world, where every day is an adventure? Where…
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 87,471
Do you know what perfection looks like? We can show you! Welcome to our residential complex …
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 188,869
Do you know what perfection looks like? We can show you! Welcome to our residential complex …
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 126,302
Welcome to the luxurious residential complex in Phuket, your new oasis of luxury and comfort…
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 254,758
Welcome to the luxurious residential complex in Phuket, your new oasis of luxury and comfort…
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 111,224
Modern condominium with a unique design in an ideal location near Phuket city. Convenient ac…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath
212 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 505,097
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 128,207
Immerse yourself in the ultimate luxury experience with this exquisite mountain-view condo. …
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
120 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 173,711
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 152,605
Immerse yourself in the ultimate luxury experience with this exquisite beachfront condo. Enj…
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
37 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 157,676
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
71 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 305,330
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
75 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 358,913
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
24 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 116,146
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
35 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 155,297
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
25 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 155,297
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
24 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 106,418
2 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
103 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 233,375
This very unique condominium is located only 20 meters from Kalim Beach and is walking dista…
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
28 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 69,494
Are you dreaming of a tropical paradise to call your own? Look no further than Art Patong Re…
1 room apartment
Patong, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
28 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 70,758
Are you dreaming of a tropical paradise to call your own? Look no further than Art Patong Re…
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
27 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 80,174
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
45 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 138,969
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
104 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 400,871
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
75 m²
7/3 Floor
€ 465,812
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
33 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 106,899
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath
60 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 301,722
Here is a brand new world-class condominium in Laguna Resort from the long-established Ban…
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
60 m²
5/3 Floor
€ 335,395
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath
35 m²
4/3 Floor
€ 182,530
