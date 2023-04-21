Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 859,900
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 193 m²
€ 500,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 230 m²
€ 630,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 214 m²
€ 530,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 209 m²
€ 1,190,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 270 m²
€ 1,975,000
Villa 9 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Alicante, Spain
12 bath 1 147 m²
€ 3,300,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 1,800,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 156 m²
€ 449,000
3 room townhouse in Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 268,000
Villa 5 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4 bath 240 m²
€ 310,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 549 m²
€ 1,390,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 260 m²
€ 365,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 425,000
Villa 4 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 205 m²
€ 250,000
Individual country house with a good plot and a fully legalized pool. Access to property is…
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
215 m²
€ 340,000
XX
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 270 m² Number of floors 4
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 399,900
Separate villa with a large plot and private pool in the best residential area of Muksamel, …
Chalet 6 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 510 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms 3 bath 336 m² Number of floors 4
€ 790,000
For sale brand new villa on the first line - Albufereta For sale, fabulous brand new vill…
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
15 Number of rooms 3 bath 403 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale villa with private garden and tennis court in San Vicente del Raspeig For sale e…
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 646 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale spectacular villa with unbeatable location For sale magnificent and spectacular …
3 room house in Alicante, Spain
3 room house
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Magnificent plot opportunity on urban land with 2763.75 m² on the first line We pres…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 377 m² Number of floors 3
€ 425,000
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents this residential building for sale full of possibilities and…
3 room townhouse in Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
3 room house in Mutxamel, Spain
3 room house
Mutxamel, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel. The…
3 room house in Mutxamel, Spain
3 room house
Mutxamel, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 425,000
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel.The …
Chalet 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
20 Number of rooms 3 bath 257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale spectacular chalet with an unbeatable location in Vistahermosa For sale, a magni…

Properties features in l Alacanti, Spain

