Apartments for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
369
Sant Joan d Alacant
47
el Campello
22
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
Mutxamel
2
443 properties total found
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
73 m²
€ 148,000
We present you this magnificent house, with two bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen with a ga…
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
119 m²
€ 265,000
Apartment in Alicante Centro area, 119 m. surface, 16 m2 of kitchen, 25 m2 of living room, 5…
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
115 m²
€ 78,500
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 152 m² 5 Floor
€ 448,000
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m² 3/12 Floor
€ 298,000
Casamayor offers you the opportunity to buy this magnificent home in one of the estates with…
Condo 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 398,000
We present you this excellent house for sale located in one of the most impeccable and prote…
Condo 5 rooms in Alicante, Spain
Condo 5 rooms
Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale, a house transformed into a commercial office with a privileged situation in Alican…
Condo 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 112 m² 2 Floor
€ 249,000
In a privileged location and surrounded by carefully maintained gardens, we present you this…
2 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 115 m²
€ 146,000
2 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 6 569 m²
€ 364,000
2 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 239,900
2 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 99,900
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 134,900
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 185,000
2 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 329,800
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 92 m²
€ 107,800
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 264,000
1 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
1 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 90 m²
€ 199,900
2 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 330,000
2 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 218,000
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 88 m²
€ 89,000
2 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 80 m²
€ 210,000
2 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 199,000
2 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 209,000
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 97,500
2 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 86 m²
€ 210,000
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 210,000
2 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 84 m²
€ 135,000

Properties features in l Alacanti, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
