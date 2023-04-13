UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Houses
Houses for sale in Catalonia, Spain
House
Clear all
642 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Barcelones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
747 m²
€ 9,000,000
Villa for sale in Girona Barcelona.
5 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 Number of rooms
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
7 room house
Pals, Spain
632 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
We offer you a luxurious estate located in a pine forest in the vicinity of the medieval Cat…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
187 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
349 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
4 room house
Girones, Spain
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,450,000
5 room house
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
465 m²
€ 1,090,000
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
463 m²
€ 950,000
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
418 m²
€ 1,050,000
6 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
424 m²
€ 1,100,000
4 room house
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
454 m²
€ 1,400,000
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
532 m²
€ 1,380,000
5 room house
Premia de Dalt, Spain
635 m²
€ 1,450,000
4 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
376 m²
€ 670,000
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is a modern new house located in the center of Santa Cristina de Aro, the coast of …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 bath
8 577 m²
€ 2,350,000
Magnificent isolated manor house from 1972 with a total construction of 435 m2 and bordering…
9 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
7 bath
18 255 m²
€ 1,600,000
Approximately 2ha property with spectacular mountain views located in the mountainous area o…
Villa 9 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath
4 525 m²
€ 1,500,000
Isolated house with 4525m2 of land adjoining the 18-hole Santa Cristina d’Aro golf course wi…
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
1 007 m²
€ 765,000
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
9 room house
Bordils, Spain
4 bath
4 980 m²
€ 1,600,000
Comfortable 17th century manor house for sale with rural hotel activity in Bordils de Baix E…
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath
2 563 m²
Price on request
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
7 bath
2 293 m²
€ 2,975,000
Magnificent luxury estate renovated in an exquisite and unique way, preserving its original …
9 room house
Navata, Spain
6 bath
1 300 m²
€ 2,400,000
Catalan noble house from the beginning of the 18th century has always been part of the her…
4 room house
Canyelles, Spain
5 Number of rooms
453 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 905,000
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
9 room house
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
8 bath
50 m²
Price on request
An excellent opportunity to acquire for a price outside the market, a farmhouse in a state o…
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
5 m²
€ 1,365,000
Country house for sale with a 5.2 ha fully fenced plot, with a very good location, touching …
Villa 5 room villa
Palafrugell, Spain
5 bath
606 m²
€ 1,060,500
Modern very comfortable 2-storey villa with elevator and basement with garage is located 1…
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath
3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
9 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
7 bath
9 000 m²
€ 5,650,000
Hotel -Masiá located in a unique place on the Costa Brava (province of Gerona) fully restore…
Search using the map