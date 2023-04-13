Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Sveti Stefan
1113
Clear all
1 414 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 345,000
For sale a spacious bright apartment with two separate bedrooms in an elite suburb of Budva.…
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
6/6 Floor
€ 215,000
An apartment for sale in the village of Becici, a suburb of Budva. The apartment with a t…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
4 Floor
€ 570,000
A4-1536. Three bedroom apartment in Becici with a sea view.For sale three bedroom apartment …
6 room apartment
Kuljace, Montenegro
6 bath
400 m²
€ 1,270,000
Luxury villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views are located in the Kuljače settlem…
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
2 room house
Марковичи, Montenegro
64 m²
€ 500,000
For sale a complex of houses with a swimming pool in Markovichi, near Budva. The complex con…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
5 Floor
€ 450,000
A new elite penthouse in Becici built in 2022 is offered for sale. The apartment is complete…
1 room apartment
Kamenovo, Montenegro
1 bath
50 m²
€ 254,000
The apartment is located in the new residential and business complex that will offer premium…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
66 m²
€ 330,000
This apartment in Casa Al Mare building has an amazing location, just by beautiful Becici Be…
2 room apartment
Станишичи, Montenegro
2 bath
130 m²
€ 325,000
This apartment is located on the third floor with direct view on the sea. Furniture and park…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
5 Floor
€ 232,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious one-bedroom apartment…
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
9 Floor
€ 336,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious three-room apartment …
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
5 Floor
€ 97,000
Apartment for sale in Bečichi, across the road from Megamarket. The apartment is located on…
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 270,000
Budva, Rafailovichi - a one-bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea. Luxury …
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 121,075
For sale apartment with 1 bedroom in a new building in Becici. The house is ready. High buil…
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
4 Floor
€ 185,640
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in a new house in Becici, opposite the Splendid hotel, no…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
7 Floor
€ 109,000
For sale a completely new apartment of 37 m2, located in a fantastic location in Becici, jus…
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
1 Floor
€ 210,000
A4-1534. Two Bedroom Apartment in Becici with garden. For sale two bedroom apartment in Beci…
1 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 110,000
A4-1313. One Bedroom Apartment in Rafailovici For sale one bedroom apartment in Rafailovici.…
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 106,000
For sale a new one-bedroom apartment in an elite house in Becici. This elegant apartment is…
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
€ 265,000
Budva, Becici - a two-room apartment for sale. The apartment of 81 m ², located near the be…
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
€ 375,000
Budva, Rafailovichi - a new apartment with a garage and sea views. 200 meters from the sea …
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
2 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale a new one-bedroom apartment without furniture in the village of Bečichi in Budva. …
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
4 Floor
€ 85,000
One-room apartment for sale in Becici, municipality of Budva. The apartment is located on t…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
5 Floor
€ 140,000
Excellent spacious one-bedroom apartment of 49 square meters for sale. m. in Becici. New ho…
2 room apartment
Станишичи, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
€ 286,000
Apartment 130 m2 with sea view. Located in the modern residential complex of Anadolia Novi …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map