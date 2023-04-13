Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartmentin Przno, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 345,000
For sale a spacious bright apartment with two separate bedrooms in an elite suburb of Budva.…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/6 Floor
€ 215,000
An apartment for sale in the village of Becici, a suburb of Budva. The apartment with a t…
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 4 Floor
€ 570,000
A4-1536. Three bedroom apartment in Becici with a sea view.For sale three bedroom apartment …
6 room apartmentin Kuljace, Montenegro
6 room apartment
Kuljace, Montenegro
6 bath 400 m²
€ 1,270,000
Luxury villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views are located in the Kuljače settlem…
Villa 5 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 3 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa 3 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
2 room housein Марковичи, Montenegro
2 room house
Марковичи, Montenegro
64 m²
€ 500,000
For sale a complex of houses with a swimming pool in Markovichi, near Budva. The complex con…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 5 Floor
€ 450,000
A new elite penthouse in Becici built in 2022 is offered for sale. The apartment is complete…
1 room apartmentin Kamenovo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kamenovo, Montenegro
1 bath 50 m²
€ 254,000
The apartment is located in the new residential and business complex that will offer premium…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 66 m²
€ 330,000
This apartment in Casa Al Mare building has an amazing location, just by beautiful Becici Be…
2 room apartmentin Станишичи, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Станишичи, Montenegro
2 bath 130 m²
€ 325,000
This apartment is located on the third floor with direct view on the sea. Furniture and park…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 5 Floor
€ 232,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious one-bedroom apartment…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 9 Floor
€ 336,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious three-room apartment …
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 5 Floor
€ 97,000
Apartment for sale in Bečichi, across the road from Megamarket. The apartment is located on…
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 270,000
  Budva, Rafailovichi - a one-bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea. Luxury …
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 121,075
For sale apartment with 1 bedroom in a new building in Becici. The house is ready. High buil…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m² 4 Floor
€ 185,640
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in a new house in Becici, opposite the Splendid hotel, no…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 7 Floor
€ 109,000
For sale a completely new apartment of 37 m2, located in a fantastic location in Becici, jus…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 1 Floor
€ 210,000
A4-1534. Two Bedroom Apartment in Becici with garden. For sale two bedroom apartment in Beci…
1 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 110,000
A4-1313. One Bedroom Apartment in Rafailovici For sale one bedroom apartment in Rafailovici.…
Villa Villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 106,000
For sale a new one-bedroom apartment in an elite house in Becici. This elegant apartment is…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m²
€ 265,000
Budva, Becici - a two-room apartment for sale. The apartment of 81 m ², located near the be…
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 375,000
Budva, Rafailovichi - a new apartment with a garage and sea views. 200 meters from the sea …
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 2 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale a new one-bedroom apartment without furniture in the village of Bečichi in Budva. …
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 85,000
One-room apartment for sale in Becici, municipality of Budva. The apartment is located on t…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 5 Floor
€ 140,000
Excellent spacious one-bedroom apartment of 49 square meters for sale. m. in Becici. New ho…
2 room apartmentin Станишичи, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Станишичи, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 286,000
Apartment 130 m2 with sea view. Located in the modern residential complex of Anadolia Novi …

