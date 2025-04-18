Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kamenovo, Montenegro

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kamenovo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kamenovo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
Sale of apartments under construction with a beautiful view of the sea, Kamenovo, BudvaWe pr…
$168,905
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamenovo, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamenovo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroWe present an exceptional opportunity to purchase a luxurious villa i…
$1,36M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Kamenovo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kamenovo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
For sale are two houses with sea view in Kamenovo, BudvaThe first house has three floors, ea…
$375,290
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Properties features in Kamenovo, Montenegro

