  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
288
The Municipality of Sithonia
52
Polygyros
37
Kassandria
32
Nikiti
29
Municipality of Aristotle
15
The municipality Nea Propontida
11
Ierissos
10
406 properties total found
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€150,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Metamorfosi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Polychrono, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A corner maisonette with unique aesthetics and a total living space of  150 s.m., built on a…
€725,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
€560,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€170,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Exclusive home with pride and imagination fully furnished in a privileged and peaceful locat…
€1,10M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Paliouri, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This wonderful property is full of charm and is located close to the picturesque village of …
€190,000
Townhouse 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Villa in a quiet location, it is a 380 sq meter villa on 3 levels plus a gorgeous loft looki…
€690,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PENTHOUSE HOME in the quiet part of the seaside town PEFKOHORI HALKIDIKI.  The home is gorge…
€165,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
HANIOTI luxurious Mediterranean maisonette for sale in an area that is rising in real estate…
€175,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In the thriving seaside town of Polihrono, we have the ideal perfect maisonette on 2 floors …
€140,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In the thriving seaside town of Polihrono, we have the ideal perfect maisonette on 2 floors …
€230,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This property is a stunning beachfront home that offers a tranquil and serene environment wi…
€590,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The property is a stunning beachfront home that offers a tranquil and serene environment wit…
€650,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The property is a stunning home in a popular location that offers a tranquil and serene envi…
€370,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A rustic home with sea views and plenty of patios is situated at the peak of the thriving se…
€165,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kalandra, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled on a picturesque coastal cliff in POSIDI, this stunning summer home boasts panoramic…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Hanioti with 135 sq meters of living …
€330,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
  Excellent investment opportunity to own your own home by the seaside in the tourist tow…
€349,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
This modern 4-bedroom villa is currently under construction and is scheduled for completion …
€450,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nea Skioni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Susan Jameson Real Estate is delighted to announce a new development getting underway with a…
€295,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Siviri, Greece
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
A well-kept house for sale in Halkidiki of superb proportions with many quaint features, occ…
€230,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Ideal summer home unlike any other with plenty of space and privacy including 90 sq meters o…
€215,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to Polihrono, this gorgeous home with 105 sq meters of living area and gardens with …
€260,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The villa “Finesse” is situated in Pefkohori Halkidiki a prime location district in a quiet …
€850,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Fourka, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Set on a beautiful corner this maisonette is on 2 levels including 70 sq meters of living ar…
€140,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
This beautiful, two-story rustic home is nestled in the middle of the glorious nature of the…
€440,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A villa with sea views is a luxurious property typically located in a coastal area of Polihr…
€790,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stylish rustic maisonette with sea views has been impeccably finished, boasting a feeli…
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Paliouri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Wonderful location this home is ideal for summer vacation for a family with children.  Great…
€220,000

