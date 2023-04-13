Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Borovlyany
45
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
44
Lyasny
26
Sienicki sielski Saviet
25
Machulishchy
19
Navadvorski sielski Saviet
16
Kalodishchy
12
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
11
336 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 77,291
Two bedroom apartment with excellent repairs in Borovlyany Address: d. Borovlyany, st. 40 ye…
2 room apartmentin Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/9 Floor
Price on request
The best offer in this location! For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a new house in the village.…
2 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 43,647
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
1 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 47,284
Bright, comfortable apartment with good repairs! A large entrance hall, a cozy, bright room,…
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 43,192
1 room apartmentin Novy Dvor, Belarus
1 room apartment
Novy Dvor, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 39,555
3 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 84 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 95,477
For sale a bright cozy two-room apartment with repair and furniture in a modern6 block-frame…
3 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 8/23 Floor
€ 140,942
Three bedroom apartment for sale in the village. A bunch.  Address: d. Copy, st. Lopati…
3 room apartmentin Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 38,191
Three bedroom apartment with a plot in the village. Queen Stan! Address: d. Korolev Stan, st…
4 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
4 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 177,315
Spacious modern four-room apartment in the New Harrow! All the best for you: Modern repair …
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 49,921
For sale 1st apartment ready for living in Zhdanovichi, Zelennaya St., 1V. The apartment is …
2 room apartmentin Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
2 room apartment
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 77,900
One bedroom apartment with repair in a new building Address: ah. Ostroshitsky Gorodok, st. L…
1 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 54,558
For sale 1 bedroom apartment on the street. Mikhail Mila, 16th century. A bunch. - Cozy and …
1 room apartmentin Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 40,000
One-room apartment for sale near pine forest! Address: d. Borovaya, st. Sports, d.2 ⁇ 知 A…
3 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 150,035
For sale 3 bedroom apartment  in the modern microdistrict "New Borovaya" to the address…
3 room apartmentin Ratomka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 113,663
Here you can anchor   PIRS This country block is located in a picturesque place near th…
3 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 18/23 Floor
€ 109,117
Cozy two-room apartment for sale with beautiful views of the pine forest! The apartment is f…
3 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 109,116
3 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 126,394
Two bedroom apartment with modern repairs! Address: d. Copy, st. Alexandra Yakovlev, d. 6 武…
1 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 68,198
For sale a new 1-room apartment in the New Borovaya district, in the most beautiful and gree…
1 room apartmentin Pryluki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 45,374
➜ unit apartment in excellent condition is fully ready to stay from the first day after purc…
2 room apartmentin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 88,203
Apartment that meets all modern standards: - spacious, bright and very cozy; - convenient an…
2 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 18/23 Floor
€ 111,845
2 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 140,942
For sale one bedroom apartment in the village. Baroque repair kit! Spacious bright apartment…
2 room apartmentin Machulishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 38,191
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment 10 km from Minsk! Address: Machulishchi, st. Guardskaya, d. 12 武 c…
1 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 49 m² 18/19 Floor
€ 70,471
Apartment in the Scandinavian style in « New Borova ». Address: d. Copy, st. Podgornaya, d. …
3 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 117,300
Parameters:  SNB / Shared / Residential: 78.1 sq.m. / 71.3 sq.m./ 42.3 sq.m., kitchen: …
5 room apartmentin Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 198 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 135,487
For sale apartment in a 2-apartment building with a plot and all communications in the most …
2 room apartmentin Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 44,101
For sale is a spacious, bright one-bedroom apartment in Zaslavl. 4th floor of 5, brick house…
1 room apartmentin Zaslawye, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 12 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 17,731
Apartment for sale in a blocked house ( part of the house ) in. Zaslavl. Minsk district…

Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus

