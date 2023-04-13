Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Minsk District, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 77,291
Two bedroom apartment with excellent repairs in Borovlyany Address: d. Borovlyany, st. 40 ye…
2 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
3/9 Floor
Price on request
The best offer in this location! For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a new house in the village.…
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 43,647
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 47,284
Bright, comfortable apartment with good repairs! A large entrance hall, a cozy, bright room,…
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 43,192
1 room apartment
Novy Dvor, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 39,555
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
84 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 95,477
For sale a bright cozy two-room apartment with repair and furniture in a modern6 block-frame…
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
8/23 Floor
€ 140,942
Three bedroom apartment for sale in the village. A bunch. Address: d. Copy, st. Lopati…
3 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 38,191
Three bedroom apartment with a plot in the village. Queen Stan! Address: d. Korolev Stan, st…
4 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
96 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 177,315
Spacious modern four-room apartment in the New Harrow! All the best for you: Modern repair …
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 49,921
For sale 1st apartment ready for living in Zhdanovichi, Zelennaya St., 1V. The apartment is …
2 room apartment
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 77,900
One bedroom apartment with repair in a new building Address: ah. Ostroshitsky Gorodok, st. L…
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 54,558
For sale 1 bedroom apartment on the street. Mikhail Mila, 16th century. A bunch. - Cozy and …
1 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 40,000
One-room apartment for sale near pine forest! Address: d. Borovaya, st. Sports, d.2 ⁇ 知 A…
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 150,035
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the modern microdistrict "New Borovaya" to the address…
3 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 113,663
Here you can anchor PIRS This country block is located in a picturesque place near th…
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
18/23 Floor
€ 109,117
Cozy two-room apartment for sale with beautiful views of the pine forest! The apartment is f…
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 109,116
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 126,394
Two bedroom apartment with modern repairs! Address: d. Copy, st. Alexandra Yakovlev, d. 6 武…
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 68,198
For sale a new 1-room apartment in the New Borovaya district, in the most beautiful and gree…
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 45,374
➜ unit apartment in excellent condition is fully ready to stay from the first day after purc…
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 88,203
Apartment that meets all modern standards: - spacious, bright and very cozy; - convenient an…
2 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
18/23 Floor
€ 111,845
2 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 140,942
For sale one bedroom apartment in the village. Baroque repair kit! Spacious bright apartment…
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 38,191
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment 10 km from Minsk! Address: Machulishchi, st. Guardskaya, d. 12 武 c…
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
49 m²
18/19 Floor
€ 70,471
Apartment in the Scandinavian style in « New Borova ». Address: d. Copy, st. Podgornaya, d. …
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 117,300
Parameters: SNB / Shared / Residential: 78.1 sq.m. / 71.3 sq.m./ 42.3 sq.m., kitchen: …
5 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
198 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 135,487
For sale apartment in a 2-apartment building with a plot and all communications in the most …
2 room apartment
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 44,101
For sale is a spacious, bright one-bedroom apartment in Zaslavl. 4th floor of 5, brick house…
1 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
12 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 17,731
Apartment for sale in a blocked house ( part of the house ) in. Zaslavl. Minsk district…
