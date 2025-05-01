Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Poznan
552
gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
11
gmina Swarzedz
11
gmina Czerwonak
9
17 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a terraced building, and each apartment has an underground garage. The ground floor …
$157,132
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 8/8
Poznan   The apartment in the new investment   in the city of Knowan, next to the picturesq…
$157,317
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/8
Poznan   The apartment in the new investment   in the city of Knowan, next to the picturesq…
$144,650
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$119,596
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$127,512
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$123,947
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/8
Poznan   The apartment in the new investment   in the city of Knowan, next to the picturesq…
$150,267
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$125,337
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/8
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$126,999
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$132,287
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a terraced building, and each apartment has an underground garage. The ground floor …
$157,132
3 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/8
Poznan   4-room & nbsp is sold; an apartment with two balconies (an apartment plan is attac…
$205,858
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$123,131
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 8
For sale!Apartment in a modern residential complex in one of the most attractive areas of Po…
$128,557
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$117,722
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$125,397
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$132,287
