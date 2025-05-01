Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Poznan
552
gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
11
gmina Swarzedz
11
gmina Czerwonak
9
44 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/8
Poznan   The apartment is sold in the new construction   in the city of Knowign in the popu…
$162,937
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/3
for sale! 3-room apartment with a large balcony   in a cozy & nbsp under construction.   f…
$129,445
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/8
Poznan   The apartment is sold in the new construction   in the city of Knowign in the popu…
$149,651
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 8/8
Poznan   The apartment in the new investment   in the city of Knowan, next to the picturesq…
$157,317
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is an apartment with a large balcony with access from both rooms (photo above) in a…
$120,936
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/8
Poznan   The apartment in the new investment   in the city of Knowan, next to the picturesq…
$144,650
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 3
for sale! 3-room apartment with its own garden of 60 m2 in a cozy     for a separate payme…
$129,665
7 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
7 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 4/4
Na Sprzedaż przestronne piętro w budynku wielorodzinnym przebudowane na Trzy Mieszkania, Wyk…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale! Modern 2-room apartment in investment under construction!Date of donation planned:…
$126,230
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/3
for sale! 3-room apartment with a large balcony and access to a Bolkon from each room   in a…
$130,247
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/8
Poznan   Apartments with 2 balconies   in the new construction   in the city of Knozen in t…
$184,529
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale! Modern 2-room apartment in investment under construction!Date of donation planned:…
$146,942
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale! Modern 3-room apartment in investment during construction!There is a balcony and t…
$162,696
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 8
Poznan   The apartment is sold in the new construction   in the city of Knowign in the popu…
$200,370
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/8
Poznan   The apartment is sold with a balcony   in the new construction   in the city of Kn…
$120,759
3 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 8
POZNAN  For sale flat with its own large green terrace of 81 m2  in a new building in Poznan…
$238,685
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 8
Poznan   The apartment is sold in the new construction   in the city of Knowign in the popu…
$145,833
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/8
POZNAN  For sale flat in a new building in Poznan in the popular district of Jezyce, where t…
$204,652
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/6
For sale! Modern 3-room apartment in investment during construction!Date of donation planned…
$178,716
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/8
Poznan   The apartment in the new investment   in the city of Knowan, next to the picturesq…
$150,267
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/3
3-room apartment is sold with a large balcony   (photo above)   in a cozy   residential comp…
$116,622
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/8
Poznan   The apartment is sold in the new construction   in the city of Knowign in the popu…
$170,910
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/8
Poznan   The apartment is sold with a balcony   in the new construction   in the city of Kn…
$119,023
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/8
Poznan   The apartment is sold in the new construction   in the city of Knowign in the popu…
$155,449
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/3
for sale! 3-room apartment with a large balcony   in a cozy & nbsp under construction.   f…
$129,052
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale! Modern 2-room apartment in investment under construction!Date of donation planned:…
$139,107
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/3
A apartment with a large balcony is sold with the exit from both rooms   (photo above)   in …
$123,320
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/8
POZNAN  For sale is a new building apartment in Poznan in the popular district of Jezyce, wh…
$240,510
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/3
3-room apartment is sold with a large balcony   (photo above)   in a cozy   residential comp…
$116,622
3 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/8
Poznan   The apartment & nbsp is sold; In the new construction   in the city of Knowing in …
$254,148
