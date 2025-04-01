Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Koscian
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Koscian, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Koscian, Poland
3 room apartment
Koscian, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
$90,410
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Koscian, Poland
Apartment
Koscian, Poland
Area 725 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of construction site with MPZP in Kurzej…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Koscian, Poland
Apartment
Koscian, Poland
Area 95 m²
I present to you a unique property that delights with its functionality and modern design. T…
$180,561
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes