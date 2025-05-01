Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
This is a terraced building, and each apartment has an underground garage. The ground floor …
$139,727
3 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/8
Poznan   4-room & nbsp is sold; an apartment with two balconies (an apartment plan is attac…
$205,858
