Apartments for sale in Turek, Poland

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Turek, Poland
3 room apartment
Turek, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Apartment 3 bedroom, for renovation close to; nursery, indoor swimming pool,
$81,369
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Turek, Poland
3 room apartment
Turek, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
We invite you to purchase a charming 49.5 m2 apartment in the most desired location – on the…
$69,745
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Turek, Poland
1 room apartment
Turek, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Cavalry 29 m2 – Your Space to Arrange!
$33,323
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
