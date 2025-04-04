Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Konin
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Konin, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Konin, Poland
2 room apartment
Konin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
For sale a spacious two-bedroom apartment located on the Legion Settlement in Konin
$54,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Konin, Poland
2 room apartment
Konin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Cozy apartment 45.60 m2 on the ground floor with basement and farm building – close to the l…
$77,623
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Konin, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes