Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Kleszczewo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Kleszczewo, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Apartment in Srodka, Poland
Apartment
Srodka, Poland
Area 66 m²
Functional, compact houses in the serial building in the Podpoznanska Środka, available in t…
$120,198
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Tulce, Poland
3 room apartment
Tulce, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
We are pleased to present you an excellent opportunity to buy a three-bedroom apartment with…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Tulce, Poland
Apartment
Tulce, Poland
Area 36 m²
I recommend for sale a utility place in Tulce
$28,488
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Srodka, Poland
Apartment
Srodka, Poland
Area 53 m²
Modern and functional serial houses in Podpoznańska The centre – ideal for those looking for…
$97,199
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Tulce, Poland
2 room apartment
Tulce, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
We present for sale a well-maintained and spacious apartment located on the 3rd (last) floor…
$125,451
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Tulce, Poland
2 room apartment
Tulce, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
If you are looking for a furnished, equipped apartment to which you can immediately enter th…
$119,916
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Kleszczewo, Poland
2 room apartment
Kleszczewo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Kleszczevo Park is an investment that will meet even the most demanding residents with its f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Gowarzewo, Poland
Apartment
Gowarzewo, Poland
Area 115 m²
It is my pleasure to present to you the offer to sell a comfortable, climatic home in twin b…
$297,947
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Kleszczewo, Poland
2 room apartment
Kleszczewo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Apartment straight from the developer – a unique opportunity!
$99,375
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in gmina Kleszczewo, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes