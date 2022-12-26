One of the most popular requests from buyers in recent years is to buy a flat in Turkey or find inexpensive accommodation in Poland. The demand for property in Dubai, and flats in Montenegro and Spain is also high. And you still have time to invest profitably in the top destinations. We have made a selection of inexpensive housing options in each of them.

Turkey

Turkey’s real estate market has become one of the most active in the world in 2022. There have probably never been so many requests. Investors worldwide are eager to buy a flat in Turkey, knowing full well that they will rise in price by at least a third in a year. For example, according to the Turkish Institute of Statistics (TÜİK), foreigners bought 5,377 flats and houses here in October 2022. At the same time, if one rents out a purchased home, Turkey’s return on investment (ROI) ranges from 5.5% to 11.13%.

Previously, we made a selection of flats in Turkey for under $100,000. But today we prepared some more quite lucrative options.

Apartment in Alanya for €40,500

1 room apartment Alanya, Turkey €40,500 2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² Number of floors 2

One of Turkey’s most famous cities, Alanya, has many flats for sale. New buildings are in the highest demand among foreign investors.

A new-built flat in Alanya can be found in a recently commissioned building by the sea. One and two-bedroom apartments are offered on different floors of the building. A 1+1 flat will cost €40,500, and a 2+1 flat starts from €51,000.

Apartment in Alanya for €38,000

1 room apartment Alanya, Turkey €38,000 2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 4

Another flat is up on sale for €38,000. The seller offers an apartment in a well-maintained residential complex at the foot of the mountains. The total area of the flat is 60 square metres which includes one bedroom and a living room combined with a kitchen, a bathroom, and a small balcony.

The apartment has been recently renovated and everything around is clean and new. The apartment has all the furniture and appliances you need. The colours of the interior are chosen to suit absolutely everyone.

Dubai

Dubai’s property market is another phenomenon of the past year. The number of real estate transactions broke records, and prices have risen by more than 8% a year. The price per square meter in Dubai is now around $2,910, and it seems that this is just the beginning. Experts predict that next year the increase in the cost of apartments in the region will be at least 7%. The most popular areas in Dubai are Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, and Palm Jumeirah (prices have grown from 2.5% to 3.3% per month).

As in Turkey, the most active property buyers in Dubai in the third quarter of 2022 were Russians. Next in the ranking are buyers from Britain, India, Germany, and France.

Recently, we have made a selection of new buildings in Dubai worth € 130,000. But now we have found some more bargains.

Apartment in Dubai from €107,112

Apartment Dubai, UAE €107,112 56 m²

An interesting new building for investment is located near the intersection of El Hail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Ben Zayed Road in JVC Dubai. It is a 37-storey residential Square Tower by Tiger Properties.

The developer is offering fully furnished one-bedroom Studio units priced from €107,112. The residential complex has a temperature-controlled swimming pool, children’s play area and beautiful park, cafes and restaurants, a recreational centre and clubhouse, a well-equipped health club and a gymnasium.

Like many developers, Tiger Properties offers its buyers a convenient hire purchase and flexible payment system. The down payment is as low as 10% of the cost of the flat and the rest is split into installments that can be paid off over 4 years.

Apartment in Dubai for €105,500

Another interesting new development is located in Dubai Studio City (DSC). Here, Samana Golf Avenue apartments are for sale. It is a premium project by Samana Developers, which provides its buyers with resort-style living in the heart of Dubai.

The developer writes that the complex is designed as a 5-star hotel. It features an indoor and outdoor gym, a mini-golf course, and immaculately landscaped recreational areas. There is also a landscaped leisure area with a cascading waterfall and a refreshing swimming centre.

A total of 233 flats of various sizes and configurations are located in the complex. One or two-bedroom flats are available. The apartments will be equipped with all the necessary furniture and appliances. Flats start at €105,500.

Poland

Poland has long been considered one of the most overpopulated countries in the EU (study 2019), and yet foreigners continue to choose this particular country for permanent residence. In addition, a huge number of Ukrainians are known to come to Poland in 2022. All this has led to the local real estate market literally ’exploding’ with the number of inquiries for the purchase of housing. Prices for flats in major cities have risen by about a third, and mortgages in Poland from profitable 1-2% went up to 8-11% per annum — unprecedented rates so far.

Back at the beginning of autumn, experts said that the seller is now the main player in the real estate market in Poland. Now the situation has not changed, but the growth in demand has started to slow down. One of the most popular cities among buyers is expected to be the capital.

The most popular among buyers are flats in Warsaw for €100,000. There is also a fairly high demand for townhouses on the outskirts of the capital. We have already told you how to buy a townhouse in Warsaw and what permits are needed.

Apartment in Warsaw for €68,000

A sunny one-bedroom flat with a total area of 20 sqm is for sale on the border of Ochota Warsaw district on Radarova Street. It is located on the first floor of a building with windows facing the green inner courtyard to the west. The studio is fully furnished and equipped.

The studio is spacious and consists of a room with a kitchen, a hallway, and a bathroom with a toilet. Ideal for a young couple or student — commuting to the campus does not take long. Bus and tram stop nearby, and very good transport links to Śródmieście, Mokotów, and other areas. The centre of Warsaw can be reached in about 15 minutes by tram or bus. Chopin Airport is 10 minutes away, and WUM is 20 minutes. Close to shops, medical facilities, a park, and a children’s playground. Complete infrastructure.

Housing is ideal for investment. According to the seller, the flat has been rented continuously for 9 years.

Apartment in Warsaw for €67,148

A furnished, functional studio flat of 28.6 m2 located on Siecna Street in Lewandów Park 2 manor is for sale. The flat is located on the first floor in a 2-storey house built in 2010. The property consists of a 16.4 sqm living room, equipped kitchen with a total area of 4.4 sqm, combined bathroom and toilet with a total area of 4.75 sqm, entrance hallway, and loggia.

The flat overlooks the green areas and the low-rise buildings to the west. According to the seller, the area is quiet and well-maintained. There are an outdoor gym and children’s playgrounds in the gated community.

The area has a kindergarten, school, fitness club, church, Lidl, Biedronka, Ikea shops, and shopping centres Atrium, Targówek, and M1. Metro line 2 is a few kilometres away.

Montenegro

Situated in the southeast of Europe, the sunny country boasts over 100 beaches to suit all tastes, incredible nature, and the cleanest Adriatic Sea. Montenegro has long held a leading position in terms of popular locations for property investment, and 2022 is no exception. For the first nine months of 2022 foreigners have invested in Montenegro’s economy 70% more than last year. Thus the biggest popularity among investors enjoys, of course, real estate in Montenegro.

At the same time, the flow of tourists to this country has stayed the same: according to Monstat, for the first seven months of 2022, Montenegro had about 620 thousand tourists — 79% more than for the same period in 2021. The Montenegrin destination is particularly popular with tourists from Germany, France, Belgium, Egypt, and Israel.

Apartment in Prijevor for €36,000

Apartment 1 bathroom with terrace Budva Municipality, Montenegro €36,000 1 bath 36 m²

In the Budva suburb of Prievor, a one-bedroom flat is for sale. The apartment is located on the ground floor of a residential building and the highlight of the offer is the spectacular panoramic view of the Adriatic Sea and the mountains. At the same time, the famous sandy beach of Jaz is just 2 minutes away, as well as the city centre of Budva.

The total area of the flat is 36 sq.m. It comprises a living room with an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a bathroom, and a big terrace. The flat is equipped with a new kitchen with appliances and the bathroom has a bathtub instead of a shower.

According to the seller, it is an ideal place to live and relax.

New building in Becici for €48,000

An interesting investment opportunity is a studio flat for sale in Becici. It is a small holiday village located 2km from Budva and 1.5km from Rafailovici resort.

For €48,000 offer housing with a total area of 25 sq.m., located in a new building within a 5-7 minutes walk from the sea, picturesque, spacious beaches, and promenade. It is only 250-300 meters away from the sea, a 2-minute walk to restaurants and grocery shops.

The studio is located on the first high floor above the underground car park. The flat is fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances: modern TV, air conditioning, internet wi-fi, hob, fridge, washing machine. There is a side sea view.

According to the seller, this flat has profitable rental potential. This flat is rented for 50-55 euros per day during the season.

Spain

Spain’s property market has experienced ups and downs no worse than a rollercoaster ride. In the second quarter of 2022 property prices in this country increased by 8%, but experts predict a slowdown in the market at the beginning of 2023. This may be due to higher mortgage rates and a weakening economic outlook. However, interestingly enough, the government plans to support local citizens who have used mortgages to buy their first home. And if a foreigner wants to take a mortgage on a flat or house in Spain, he should expect at least 2% per annum.

Nevertheless, it is still possible to buy a flat in Spain profitably. For Poles, for example, Spain has taken a leading position among the countries for investment in real estate. For the first nine months of 2022, Poles have bought about 2,300 flats and houses in this sunny country.

Apartment in Vega Baja del Segura for €54,900

Studio apartment 1 bathroom Torrevieja, Spain €57,900 1 bath 31 m²

In the province of Alicante in the Vega Baja del Segura area, a flat of 31 m² is for sale. It is a studio located in a house built in 1990. Everything necessary for living: furniture, appliances. The flat is plainly decorated with white walls, a single sofa bed, and an armchair. The kitchen is fitted out in a small cubicle — everything looks comfortable to live in.

Apartment in Torrevieja for €46,500

Studio apartment 1 bathroom Guardamar del Segura, Spain €46,500 1 bath 24 m²

There is another studio flat for sale in almost the same area. This dwelling has a total floor area of 24 sq.m. The flat is located in a house built in 1988 and consists of one living room and a shared bathroom.

The interior is decorated in warm sand tones. The kitchen is separated from the living space with a breakfast bar. The flat is fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary appliances.