New buildings in Dubai from €130,350. Apartments that are truly worth considering

Lately, a record number of investors have been paying attention to Dubai’s new buildings. One of the key reasons for the high demand for apartments is a quick increase in the price of a square metre in the primary real estate market, which guarantees an immediate income for the buyers. Despite the established point of view that there are no low-cost properties in the UAE, we have found several new buildings which are worth paying attention to, because they are affordable even for those who do not have a big budget.

The Ellington residential area. Apartments from €130,350

8 Ellington Dubai, United Arab Emirates from $137,000 39 m² 1 real estate property Completion date: 2024 Developer: PH Real Estate We are glad to present a new project from one of Dubai's top developers!br / The British company Ellington is already building the 12th facility in the area. br / Here is a high profit from the areda ( 10-12% ) due to high demand and a successful location. br / The high level of quality of t…

The description of the new building isn’t replete with details. The advertisement mentions, that this residential complex is being built by the British construction company «Ellington». The fact that this complex is the 12th developer’s project in the area guarantees compliance with high-quality standards.

According to the developer, apartments in the «Ellington» residential complex will bring a big profit from the rental (up to 12% annually) thanks to the high demand and a convenient location. Besides this, after the building commissioning the property can be easily sold with a significant margin.

Today the cost of a one-room apartment with a total area of 39 square metres is €130,350 (which is €3,342 per square metre).

Residential complex DUBAI HILLS. Apartments from €250,000

16 DUBAI HILLS Persian Gulf, All countries Developer: Address Property DUBAI HILLS Discover a unique blend of elegantly-planned neighbourhoods crafted around a magnificent 18-hole championship golf course. As the largest development of its kind in the region, Dubai Hills Estate is an aspirational city within a city that will transform the way you live. Based…

The residential complex Dubai Hills Estate is an ambitious project which consists of several districts built around a splendid 18-hole champion golf course. According to the seller, this is the greatest project of its kind in the region.

The boulevard Dubai Hills runs along the entire Dubai Hills Estate complex connecting key spots like stores, parks, hospitals, schools, and residential quarters. The Dubai Hills Mall, created to attract visitors from all around the world, is a place where more than 650 shop spots and catering facilities, as well as entertainment centres, a cinema, and a hypermarket, are established. A park with a total area of 180 000 square metres (it’s equal to 30 football fields) will be organised in the area.

One-or two-bedroom apartments in the Collective 2.0 building overlooking the lively boulevard Dubai Hills are currently available for purchase. It is mentioned in the advert that the apartments confront the main interior design tendencies combined with a cosy industrial chic. Also, there are separating partitions between the rooms to make friends’ gatherings even cosier. The balcony has a great view of the Dubai cityscape.

Multi-apartment residential building Danube Properties. Apartments from €136,058

17 Danube Properties Dubai, United Arab Emirates from $143,000 69 m² 1 real estate property Completion date: 2025 Developer: PH Real Estate We present to your attention an amazing project with a unique payment plan: br / - Down payment 10-20% br / - Monthly payment 1% of the value of real estate. br / The apartment is completely finished. br / For the first buyers, furniture as a gift!br / Keys August 2025 br / Interest-free ins…

This new building may be interesting for buyers because of a quite advantageous interest free installment plan provided by the developer. A down payment is only 10-20%, and a regular payment of 1% every month from the total property cost. At the same time, the apartments will be commissioned with complete finishing, and the first buyer will get the furniture as a gift from the developer.

The complex will be completed in 2,5 years, and the buyers are going to get the keys in August 2025.

One-room apartments in multi-apartment residential building Danube Properties cost from €136,058, while two-room options with a total area of 69 square metres start from €203,612.

Residential complex STERLING. Apartments from €300,000

13 STERLING Dubai, United Arab Emirates Developer: Address Property THE EXPRESSION OF INFINITUDE The Sterling by OMNIYAT is a luxury residential development consisting of 2 stunning twin towers located in the heart of Dubai, nestled between the Burj Khalifa District and the Dubai Water Canal. With a facade featuring a matte silver finish, the Sterling’…

Sterling by OMNIYAT is a residential complex that consists of 2 twin towers, located in the very heart of Dubai, between the district of Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Water Canal. The seller points out that with a facade finished in matte silver, the platinum Sterling Twin Towers stand out like the jewels of Dubai, reflecting the life of the city and sparkling with its lights and stars in the dark of night.

The twin towers called East House and West House are located 5 minutes walk from Dubai Mall and 3 minutes from the Dubai Water Canal promenade. Dubai International Airport is about 15 minutes away. The apartments have stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and downtown Dubai.

The residential complex with twin towers includes, among other things, mansards, 3 passenger lifts and 1 service lift per tower, 24-hour concierge, security and valet services, a 30-metre outdoor swimming pool with lounge area, two beautifully landscaped gardens with relaxation and entertainment areas, a multipurpose room with access to the podium garden, a fully equipped gym, and a changing room.

The flats in this apartment complex boast high ceilings (3 metres), marble floors across the flat, marble walls in the kitchen and main bathroom, full-height double glazing with the German Wicona lift-sliding facade system, large terraces with glass balustrades and direct access from the living room and bedrooms, bespoke fitted wardrobes and dressing rooms with built-in lighting and full-length mirrors, high-quality European appliances, etc.